Boost your LTE/5G signal

30 April 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT





Reliable connectivity is essential in today’s world – whether you’re working from home, running a small business, or living in a rural area where mobile signals are weak.

Otto Wireless supplies two high-gain MIMO LTE/4G/5G antennas branded “Ottennas” – the 5G-MO-5 Omnidirectional Ottenna and the 5G-MD-11 Directional Ottenna offering superior connectivity to solve outdoor signal challenges. These antennas offer a great solution to homes and businesses that rely on LTE, 4G, or 5G connectivity.

With pre-fitted cables of 5 m and 10 m on the omnidirectional and directional antennas respectively terminating in SMA connectors, they are easy to set requiring little technical skill.

