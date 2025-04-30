Boost your LTE/5G signal

Reliable connectivity is essential in today’s world – whether you’re working from home, running a small business, or living in a rural area where mobile signals are weak.
Otto Wireless supplies two high-gain MIMO LTE/4G/5G antennas branded “Ottennas” – the 5G-MO-5 Omnidirectional Ottenna and the 5G-MD-11 Directional Ottenna offering superior connectivity to solve outdoor signal challenges. These antennas offer a great solution to homes and businesses that rely on LTE, 4G, or 5G connectivity.
With pre-fitted cables of 5 m and 10 m on the omnidirectional and directional antennas respectively terminating in SMA connectors, they are easy to set requiring little technical skill.
STM releases innovative GNSS receiver Altron Arrow
STMicroelectronics recently introduced the Teseo VI family of global navigation satellite system receivers aimed at high-volume precise positioning use cases.
Bluetooth module brilliance Avnet Silica
Following the company’s popular PAN1780, the PAN1783 Bluetooth 5.3 Low Energy (LE) module from Panasonic is based on the Nordic nRF5340 single chip controller.
High-power radar band amplifier RFiber Solutions
The MAPC-A4032 is a Gallium Nitride (GaN) amplifier designed specifically with high efficiency and high power for the 2,75 – 3,75 GHz S-Band radar band.
NXP's latest wireless chip solution Avnet Silica
NXP’s IW610 wireless chip solution features a 1x1 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 radio subsystem, offering improved network efficiency, reduced latency and extended range.
High-accuracy positioning iCorp Technologies
Quectel has recently announced its LG580P, a multi-constellation, multi-band GNSS module designed for high-precision positioning that supports multi-band signals across L1, L2, L5, and L6.
2500 W GaN on SiC amplifier RFiber Solutions
Macom’s recently released CGHV1420KF is a 2500 W package, partially matched amplifier utilising a high performance, GaN-on-SiC production process.
5G transparent antenna iCorp Technologies
Quectel Wireless Solutions recently announced the launch of its 5G transparent antenna, the YFCX001WWAH, an innovative solution designed to improve connectivity while maintaining seamless device design.