Sunlord’s Multiphase Co-Fired power inductor HTF-MP series has upgraded the single-phase HTF-H products in terms of integrated applications. Compared with the single-phase HTF-H series, the HTF-MP series is more suitable for complex multiphase power supply applications in design, effectively meeting the needs of ultra-thin and high-power devices, such as high-performance computing platforms and low-profile electronic devices.
Thanks to the innovative structural design, the HTF-MP series inductor demonstrates its unique and powerful advantages:
• Compared with assembled inductors, it has no acoustic noise, lower EMI, and lower losses.
• Compared with traditional moulded inductors, it has higher magnetic permeability and better DCR.
• Compared with HTF-H inductors, it has higher integration and saves more space.
These inductors are highly reliable and provide high saturation current. By being highly integrated, they reduce the component count thereby saving space on the board layout. They are ideally suited for applications in VRM and TLVR power supplies for AI server CPUs and GPUs, and in power supplies for industrial equipment and base stations.
High-accuracy positioning iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel has recently announced its LG580P, a multi-constellation, multi-band GNSS module designed for high-precision positioning that supports multi-band signals across L1, L2, L5, and L6.
Read more...The world’s first RISC-V MCU to achieve PSA-L2 iCorp Technologies
DSP, Micros & Memory
Espressif’s ESP32-C6 is the world’s first RISC-V MCU to achieve PSA-L2 security certification, security certification, underscoring the company’s commitment to delivering robust, secure, and reliable IoT solutions.
Read more...SMT power inductors Future Electronics
Passive Components
The Würth Elektronik WE-MXGI SMT power inductors are the latest addition to Würth Elektronik’s moulded power inductor series, engineered for high-frequency power applications.
Read more...Film and mica capacitors Actum Electronics
Passive Components
By utilising various polymer dielectrics plastics, Exxelia film and mica capacitors meet most technical requirements and serve all functions from standard filtering to specialised applications.
Read more...QuecPi smart development board iCorp Technologies
Computer/Embedded Technology
The QuecPi Alpha smart MOB development board is Quectel’s smart development board based on Qualcomm’s QCS6490 high-performance 64-bit octa-core processor.
Read more...Connectivity for industrial applications iCorp Technologies
DSP, Micros & Memory
Quectel has introduced the SG882G, its latest flagship Android/Linux smart module, designed to deliver exceptional computing power, multimedia capabilities, and seamless connectivity for industrial and consumer applications.