Power inductors

30 April 2025 Passive Components





Sunlord’s Multiphase Co-Fired power inductor HTF-MP series has upgraded the single-phase HTF-H products in terms of integrated applications. Compared with the single-phase HTF-H series, the HTF-MP series is more suitable for complex multiphase power supply applications in design, effectively meeting the needs of ultra-thin and high-power devices, such as high-performance computing platforms and low-profile electronic devices.

Thanks to the innovative structural design, the HTF-MP series inductor demonstrates its unique and powerful advantages:

• Compared with assembled inductors, it has no acoustic noise, lower EMI, and lower losses.

• Compared with traditional moulded inductors, it has higher magnetic permeability and better DCR.

• Compared with HTF-H inductors, it has higher integration and saves more space.

These inductors are highly reliable and provide high saturation current. By being highly integrated, they reduce the component count thereby saving space on the board layout. They are ideally suited for applications in VRM and TLVR power supplies for AI server CPUs and GPUs, and in power supplies for industrial equipment and base stations.

Credit(s)

iCorp Technologies





