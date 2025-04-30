New connector for Push-X technology

30 April 2025





Phoenix Contact is extending the series of PCB connectors with innovative Push-X technology to include a new connector for conductor cross-sections up to 2,5 mm2. Push-X technology makes it possible to connect flexible and rigid conductors quickly and with virtually zero effort.

Following the principle of a mousetrap, the conductor is caught simply by inserting it into the connector. Clamping contacts ensure the long-term and reliable connection of rigid and flexible conductors with or without ferrules. When the conductor is inserted into the clamping space, it strikes the release element which then, with very little force, releases the contact spring. The pre-tensioned contact spring then permanently clamps the conductor with a defined force. An audible release sound and the changed position of the high-contrast orange release button tell the user that the conductor connection has been secured.

Tool-free Push-X connection reduces mounting times, and the costs associated with crimping are eliminated. As conductor connection requires little effort, this simplifies automation. The release button is used to release the conductor and pretension the contact spring at the same time.

The XPC 2,5 connector is compatible with the Combicon Connectors M product range with 5,08 mm pitch from Phoenix Contact.

