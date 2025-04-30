Categories

SMT power inductors

30 April 2025 Passive Components


The Würth Elektronik WE-MXGI SMT power inductors are the latest addition to Würth Elektronik’s moulded power inductor series, engineered for high-frequency power applications. These inductors feature an innovative iron alloy material combined with an optimised wire geometry, resulting in ultra-low DC resistance and minimal AC losses. This design ensures exceptional efficiency and high current capability, while maintaining a compact footprint.

Their magnetically shielded construction helps minimise electromagnetic interference, making them ideal for space-constrained applications. Optimised for switching frequencies beyond 1 MHz, the WE-MXGI series is particularly well-suited for next-generation DC-DC converters utilising advanced GaN and SiC transistor technologies.

The WE-MXGI inductors are widely used in high-current power supplies, FPGA power management, and point-of-load converters. Their robust design makes them an excellent choice for battery-powered and portable devices such as PDAs, digital cameras, and smartphones, as well as for mainboards, graphic cards, and wireless communication devices.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 421 8292
Email: [email protected]
www: www.futureelectronics.com
Articles: More information and articles about Future Electronics


