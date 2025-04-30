Categories

Switches, Relays & Keypads



Stainless steel panel switch

30 April 2025 Switches, Relays & Keypads


MEC Switches is proud to announce a new addition to the accessory program of MEC switches with the new Metalmec. The new cap has a stainless-steel front offering an aesthetic look and provides excellent halo illumination. The cap is to be used with a Multimec 5G switch, where the build in LED will provide the needed illumination for the cap.

The 10M16 cap can also be part of a modular solution called Metalmec, where the cap in combination with a Ø22 mm stainless-steel bezel (PN 2M), will offer a visual design like a panel mounted antivandal switch.

Multimec switches are known for their robustness and are intended for applications combining multiple switches resulting in a lower total installation cost.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 706 3162
Email: [email protected]
www: www.brabek.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Brabek


