Stainless steel panel switch

MEC Switches is proud to announce a new addition to the accessory program of MEC switches with the new Metalmec. The new cap has a stainless-steel front offering an aesthetic look and provides excellent halo illumination. The cap is to be used with a Multimec 5G switch, where the build in LED will provide the needed illumination for the cap.
The 10M16 cap can also be part of a modular solution called Metalmec, where the cap in combination with a Ø22 mm stainless-steel bezel (PN 2M), will offer a visual design like a panel mounted antivandal switch.
Multimec switches are known for their robustness and are intended for applications combining multiple switches resulting in a lower total installation cost.
32 Mbit SRAM chip Brabek
To meet the demand for high-density fast CMOS SRAM, Alliance Memory has introduced a new 32 Mbit device in the 6 x 8 mm 48-ball FBGA package, which offers a wide power supply range from 1,65 to 3,6 V.
Tuning knobs in modern designs Phoenix Contact
Teaser: OKW’s latest tuning knobs, include optional LED illumination, flush-fitting installation, and a main body which is slightly inclined towards the internal axis.
Versatile 20 W PSU Brabek
The new RAC20NE-K/277/EPID series from RECOM have a wide 85 to 305 V AC input range and deliver a full 20 W output power without derating.
Industrial PSU family Brabek
The RACPRO1 family of PSUs supports a universal DC input voltage range from 430 to 850 V DC, allowing the parts to support renewable energy and microgrid applications.
Compact switching joystick Brabek
The MHS Series from Ruffy Controls is a momentary four-way or eight-way switching joystick with an optional pushbutton validation feature.
New handle for the XP Series joystick Brabek
The new MF handle meets market demands to combine a traditional compact design with multiple functionalities and customisation options.
Medical-grade converter module Brabek
The REM60-W series of medical-grade regulated DC/DC converters from RECOM features reinforced 5 kV AC isolation with low 4,5 µA leakage.