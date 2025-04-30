Film and mica capacitors

30 April 2025 Passive Components





Exxelia offers a comprehensive range of film and mica capacitors suitable for diverse applications. By utilising various polymer dielectrics plastics, Exxelia film and mica capacitors meet most technical requirements and serve all functions from standard filtering to specialised applications.

Exxelia film and mica capacitors are available for the following usages:

• High temperature environments of up to 200°C.

• Power applications using polypropylene film capacitors.

• Energy conversion applications.

• High voltage applications.

• RF applications where high Q and low loss are necessary.

Exxelia film and mica capacitors’ product line spans from standard to advanced. Custom film capacitors offer flexible solutions for easier integration into designs, or they can contribute to downsizing and lightening an existing electronic design.

Credit(s)

Actum Electronics





