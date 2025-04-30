Test cable designed for maximum ruggedness

The Anoison PT test cable is designed for maximum ruggedness using a high-quality raw cable, connector and smart armouring module, and is offered at a reasonable cost.
A great test cable must be durable. While most test cables in the market perform well in pulling and crushing they often get damaged due to frequent twisting and bending at the cable end. Anoison has addressed this issue, and the PT cable can withstand frequent twisting and bending over the long term. A great test cable should maintain stable physical and electrical performance over the long term, even after being bent many times during its working life. The Anoison PT cable can easily undergo 20000 bending tests; the PT18 even passed an extreme test of 100 000 bending cycles while maintaining stable insertion loss (IL).
While ruggedness is essential using large VNA cables for indoor testing only makes sense in specific situations. Through extensive testing, Anoison has proven that the compact-style PT cable can cover all indoor test applications without compromising durability, stability and versatility. The bulk of traditional VNA
(OD 24 mm) cables often do not work in small distance/high-density test environments where the minimum port centre to port centre is as small as 9,2 mm, while the PT test cables are a perfect fit.
PT cables contain variable series up to 110 GHz. Special miniNMD connectors, which maintain the same interface and ruggedness as traditional NMD but are more compact, are also available for PT cables.
New connector for Push-X technology Phoenix Contact
Interconnection
Phoenix Contact is extending the series of PCB connectors with innovative Push-X technology to include a new connector for conductor cross-sections up to 2,5 mm2.
Read more...Safe connection under load Phoenix Contact
Interconnection
The ArcZero DC connectors from Phoenix Contact can be safely connected and disconnected under load, providing operators with reliable protection against hazardous electric arcs.
Read more...Time-To-Market interconnect solutions
Interconnection
TTM Technologies are at the forefront of electrified powertrains, vehicle charging stations, and energy storage solutions, providing thermal management, high-current capabilities, and specialised solutions.
Read more...mBend cable assemblies Conical Technologies
Interconnection
The mBend cable assemblies from Anoison are designed to meet the growing demand for low-profile coaxial connections in applications where space is limited, and precise bending is necessary right next to the connectors.
Read more...Connectors for the latest server applications Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
To deliver high-speed performance, many next-generation server applications will use cables inside the box instead of PCB traces to maintain the signal integrity demanded by high-speed communications.
Read more...Industrial Ethernet with HARTING solutions
Interconnection
In today’s fast-paced industrial landscape, Ethernet connectivity plays a crucial role in automation, ensuring seamless communication between machines and systems, and HARTING offers a wide range of innovative Ethernet products.
Read more...Steel wire cable tray systems RS South Africa
Interconnection
Legrand has developed a zinc aluminium finish surface treatment for its Cablofil steel wire cable tray system to minimise the threat of zinc whiskers forming.