Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Interconnection



Print this page printer friendly version

Test cable designed for maximum ruggedness

30 April 2025 Interconnection

The Anoison PT test cable is designed for maximum ruggedness using a high-quality raw cable, connector and smart armouring module, and is offered at a reasonable cost.

A great test cable must be durable. While most test cables in the market perform well in pulling and crushing they often get damaged due to frequent twisting and bending at the cable end. Anoison has addressed this issue, and the PT cable can withstand frequent twisting and bending over the long term. A great test cable should maintain stable physical and electrical performance over the long term, even after being bent many times during its working life. The Anoison PT cable can easily undergo 20000 bending tests; the PT18 even passed an extreme test of 100 000 bending cycles while maintaining stable insertion loss (IL).

While ruggedness is essential using large VNA cables for indoor testing only makes sense in specific situations. Through extensive testing, Anoison has proven that the compact-style PT cable can cover all indoor test applications without compromising durability, stability and versatility. The bulk of traditional VNA

(OD 24 mm) cables often do not work in small distance/high-density test environments where the minimum port centre to port centre is as small as 9,2 mm, while the PT test cables are a perfect fit.

PT cables contain variable series up to 110 GHz. Special miniNMD connectors, which maintain the same interface and ruggedness as traditional NMD but are more compact, are also available for PT cables.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 87 265 2492, [email protected], www.conical.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 66 231 1900
Email: [email protected]
www: www.conical.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Conical Technologies


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New connector for Push-X technology
Phoenix Contact Interconnection
Phoenix Contact is extending the series of PCB connectors with innovative Push-X technology to include a new connector for conductor cross-sections up to 2,5 mm2.

Read more...
Safe connection under load
Phoenix Contact Interconnection
The ArcZero DC connectors from Phoenix Contact can be safely connected and disconnected under load, providing operators with reliable protection against hazardous electric arcs.

Read more...
Time-To-Market interconnect solutions
Interconnection
TTM Technologies are at the forefront of electrified powertrains, vehicle charging stations, and energy storage solutions, providing thermal management, high-current capabilities, and specialised solutions.

Read more...
Connectors for energy storage systems
Phoenix Contact Interconnection
The new Phoenix Contact BPC series connectors are protected against polarity reversal making them ideally suited for use in energy storage systems.

Read more...
What’s the big deal with open pin fields?
Interconnection
The concept behind the open pin field array is that it provides many contacts that are not limited to a single role.

Read more...
mBend cable assemblies
Conical Technologies Interconnection
The mBend cable assemblies from Anoison are designed to meet the growing demand for low-profile coaxial connections in applications where space is limited, and precise bending is necessary right next to the connectors.

Read more...
Configurable DIN rail housings
Wiltron Agencies Interconnection
With PTR HARTMANN’s INS265 design kit, DIN rail housings can be individually configured using a wide range of options.

Read more...
Connectors for the latest server applications
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
To deliver high-speed performance, many next-generation server applications will use cables inside the box instead of PCB traces to maintain the signal integrity demanded by high-speed communications.

Read more...
Industrial Ethernet with HARTING solutions
Interconnection
In today’s fast-paced industrial landscape, Ethernet connectivity plays a crucial role in automation, ensuring seamless communication between machines and systems, and HARTING offers a wide range of innovative Ethernet products.

Read more...
Steel wire cable tray systems
RS South Africa Interconnection
Legrand has developed a zinc aluminium finish surface treatment for its Cablofil steel wire cable tray system to minimise the threat of zinc whiskers forming.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved