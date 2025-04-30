Test cable designed for maximum ruggedness

30 April 2025 Interconnection

The Anoison PT test cable is designed for maximum ruggedness using a high-quality raw cable, connector and smart armouring module, and is offered at a reasonable cost.

A great test cable must be durable. While most test cables in the market perform well in pulling and crushing they often get damaged due to frequent twisting and bending at the cable end. Anoison has addressed this issue, and the PT cable can withstand frequent twisting and bending over the long term. A great test cable should maintain stable physical and electrical performance over the long term, even after being bent many times during its working life. The Anoison PT cable can easily undergo 20000 bending tests; the PT18 even passed an extreme test of 100 000 bending cycles while maintaining stable insertion loss (IL).

While ruggedness is essential using large VNA cables for indoor testing only makes sense in specific situations. Through extensive testing, Anoison has proven that the compact-style PT cable can cover all indoor test applications without compromising durability, stability and versatility. The bulk of traditional VNA

(OD 24 mm) cables often do not work in small distance/high-density test environments where the minimum port centre to port centre is as small as 9,2 mm, while the PT test cables are a perfect fit.

PT cables contain variable series up to 110 GHz. Special miniNMD connectors, which maintain the same interface and ruggedness as traditional NMD but are more compact, are also available for PT cables.

