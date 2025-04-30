Power-over-coax inductors

TDK has expanded the ADL3225VF series of wire-wound inductors for automotive power-over-coax (PoC).
Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) are designed to enhance vehicle safety by using automotive cameras and sensors that monitor the driving environment. These systems rely on multiple cameras typically installed at the front, rear, and sides of the vehicle to capture real-time
imagery for safe and secure driving. In standard configurations automotive cameras require two separate lines for power and signal transmission: a power line connected to the vehicle’s battery and a signal line connected to the electronic control unit (ECU). However, with PoC technology, a single coaxial cable can simultaneously carry both power and data, simplifying and reducing cabling. This can reduce the vehicle’s weight which in turn can improve fuel efficiency and lower carbon emissions.
TDK’s new ADL3225VF series implements a rated current of 1.6 A, which is equivalent to that of the ADL4532VK series, while achieving a reduction in the mounting area of approximately 45%. The PoC system requires a filter incorporating multiple inductors to separate power from the data signal before processing effectively. In comparison with the conventional products, ADL3225VM-2R2M, the new ADL3225VF series increases the rated current by approximately 20% by using proprietary materials and structural design innovations. At the same time, the ADL3225VF series delivers high impedance across a wide frequency range from tens to hundreds of megahertz. This reduces the number of inductors used, saving space. Additionally, the inductor ensures high reliability with an upper operation temperature limit of 155°C.
