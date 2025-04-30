Safe connection under load

30 April 2025 Interconnection

The ArcZero DC connectors from Phoenix Contact can be safely connected and disconnected under load. The series provides maintenance technicians, engineers, and operators with reliable protection against hazardous electric arcs.

The capability of being connected under load enables selected components to be fully shut down, thus ensuring high system availability. The impact strength of the low-voltage connectors also enables DC connections to be established under extreme conditions.

Tool-free locking ensures safe and flexible handling for operators, and the DC connector reduces downtimes to a minimum during maintenance or replacement of connected devices. The shockproof connector is designed for use even in extreme conditions, and the high number of insertion cycles make ArcZero particularly durable and cost-effective.

Credit(s)

Phoenix Contact





