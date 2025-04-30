Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Interconnection



Print this page printer friendly version

Safe connection under load

30 April 2025 Interconnection

The ArcZero DC connectors from Phoenix Contact can be safely connected and disconnected under load. The series provides maintenance technicians, engineers, and operators with reliable protection against hazardous electric arcs.

The capability of being connected under load enables selected components to be fully shut down, thus ensuring high system availability. The impact strength of the low-voltage connectors also enables DC connections to be established under extreme conditions.

Tool-free locking ensures safe and flexible handling for operators, and the DC connector reduces downtimes to a minimum during maintenance or replacement of connected devices. The shockproof connector is designed for use even in extreme conditions, and the high number of insertion cycles make ArcZero particularly durable and cost-effective.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 801 8200
Email: [email protected]
www: www.phoenixcontact.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Phoenix Contact


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New connector for Push-X technology
Phoenix Contact Interconnection
Phoenix Contact is extending the series of PCB connectors with innovative Push-X technology to include a new connector for conductor cross-sections up to 2,5 mm2.

Read more...
Test cable designed for maximum ruggedness
Conical Technologies Interconnection
The Anoison PT test cable is designed for maximum ruggedness using a high-quality raw cable, connector, and smart armouring module.

Read more...
Time-To-Market interconnect solutions
Interconnection
TTM Technologies are at the forefront of electrified powertrains, vehicle charging stations, and energy storage solutions, providing thermal management, high-current capabilities, and specialised solutions.

Read more...
Tuning knobs in modern designs
Phoenix Contact Switches, Relays & Keypads
Teaser: OKW’s latest tuning knobs, include optional LED illumination, flush-fitting installation, and a main body which is slightly inclined towards the internal axis.

Read more...
Connectors for energy storage systems
Phoenix Contact Interconnection
The new Phoenix Contact BPC series connectors are protected against polarity reversal making them ideally suited for use in energy storage systems.

Read more...
What’s the big deal with open pin fields?
Interconnection
The concept behind the open pin field array is that it provides many contacts that are not limited to a single role.

Read more...
mBend cable assemblies
Conical Technologies Interconnection
The mBend cable assemblies from Anoison are designed to meet the growing demand for low-profile coaxial connections in applications where space is limited, and precise bending is necessary right next to the connectors.

Read more...
Configurable DIN rail housings
Wiltron Agencies Interconnection
With PTR HARTMANN’s INS265 design kit, DIN rail housings can be individually configured using a wide range of options.

Read more...
Connectors for the latest server applications
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
To deliver high-speed performance, many next-generation server applications will use cables inside the box instead of PCB traces to maintain the signal integrity demanded by high-speed communications.

Read more...
Industrial Ethernet with HARTING solutions
Interconnection
In today’s fast-paced industrial landscape, Ethernet connectivity plays a crucial role in automation, ensuring seamless communication between machines and systems, and HARTING offers a wide range of innovative Ethernet products.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved