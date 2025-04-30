Thick film power resistors

Vishay has released a new product to the market, its thick film power resistor. Offered in a clip-mount TO-247 package, the LTO 150H resistor improves system reliability, while saving board space and simplifying layouts.
This thick film resistor delivers a high pulse absorption of up to 75 J/0,1s for stable operation in high stress environments. This greatly reduces the risk of failure. They can handle 150 W with a heatsink mounted and a case temperature of 45°C and are available in a range from 1 Ω to 2,2 kΩ.
