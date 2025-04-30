Compact EMI suppression capacitors

30 April 2025 Passive Components





TDK Corporation has announced the launch of the EPCOS B3292xM3/N3 series of X2 EMI suppression capacitors. These new components are 20% smaller than previous models and meet Grade III Test B standards for temperature, humidity and bias (THB). Their compact size and enhanced durability suit space-constrained, high-humidity environments, especially for ‘across-the-line’ applications in automotive and industrial settings.

The capacitors offer lead spacings from 15 mm to 37,5 mm and dimensions ranging from 18 x 5 x 10,5 mm to 42 x 14 x 25 mm (L x W x H) , with capacitance values from 0,1 to 4,7 µF. Designed for harsh environments and AEC-Q200 compliant, the B3292xM3/N3 series is commonly used in automotive on-board chargers and industrial systems such as uninterruptible power supplies and hybrid inverters for energy storage systems.

To meet Grade III Test B standards, these suppression capacitors are tested at 85°C and 85% relative humidity, and subjected to rated AC voltage stress for 1000 hours (with lead spacing of 22,5 mm or more) or 500 hours (with 15 mm lead spacing). The components are rated for an AC voltage of 305 V and can handle a maximum DC voltage of 630 V continuously. With an operating temperature range of -40°C to 110°C, and self-healing properties due to their metalised polypropylene (MKP) dielectric, the B3292xM3/N3 series offers long-term reliability.

