Compact EMI suppression capacitors

TDK Corporation has announced the launch of the EPCOS B3292xM3/N3 series of X2 EMI suppression capacitors. These new components are 20% smaller than previous models and meet Grade III Test B standards for temperature, humidity and bias (THB). Their compact size and enhanced durability suit space-constrained, high-humidity environments, especially for ‘across-the-line’ applications in automotive and industrial settings.
The capacitors offer lead spacings from 15 mm to 37,5 mm and dimensions ranging from 18 x 5 x 10,5 mm to 42 x 14 x 25 mm(L x W x H), with capacitance values from 0,1 to 4,7 µF. Designed for harsh environments and AEC-Q200 compliant, the B3292xM3/N3 series is commonly used in automotive on-board chargers and industrial systems such as uninterruptible power supplies and hybrid inverters for energy storage systems.
To meet Grade III Test B standards, these suppression capacitors are tested at 85°C and 85% relative humidity, and subjected to rated AC voltage stress for 1000 hours (with lead spacing of 22,5 mm or more) or 500 hours (with 15 mm lead spacing). The components are rated for an AC voltage of 305 V and can handle a maximum DC voltage of 630 V continuously. With an operating temperature range of -40°C to 110°C, and self-healing properties due to their metalised polypropylene (MKP) dielectric, the B3292xM3/N3 series offers long-term reliability.
Power inductors iCorp Technologies
Passive Components
he HTF-MP series is more suitable for complex multiphase power supply applications in design, effectively meeting the needs of ultra-thin and high-power devices.
Read more...SMT power inductors Future Electronics
Passive Components
The Würth Elektronik WE-MXGI SMT power inductors are the latest addition to Würth Elektronik’s moulded power inductor series, engineered for high-frequency power applications.
Read more...Film and mica capacitors Actum Electronics
Passive Components
By utilising various polymer dielectrics plastics, Exxelia film and mica capacitors meet most technical requirements and serve all functions from standard filtering to specialised applications.
Read more...Thick film power resistors Electrocomp
Passive Components
Vishay has released a new product to the market, its thick film power resistor, which is offered in a clip-mount TO-247 package.
Read more...The ultimate range for design and repair RS South Africa
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Whether adapting existing systems or maintaining essential equipment, design and repair play a crucial role in ensuring efficiency and longevity.
Read more...Full telemetry in tiny DC-DC converters RS South Africa
Power Electronics / Power Management
The FS160* series of µPOL DC-DC converters from TDK all offer full telemetry, provide increased performance, and are remarkable for extraordinary power density in the smallest sizes.
Read more...HiRel components from Kyocera AVX Electrocomp
Passive Components
Kyocera AVX Corporation is a leading supplier of advanced components and interconnect solutions, offering a broad selection of passive components and connectors.
Read more...High-voltage contactors RS South Africa
Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK Corporation has announced two new additions to its high-voltage contactor portfolio for harsh environments: the HVC43MC with integrated mirror contact and the HVC45 with enhanced short-circuit current handling capability.