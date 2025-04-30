Versatile 20 W PSU

The new RAC20NE-K/277/EPID series from RECOM have a wide 85 to 305 V AC input range and are rated Class II and OVC III to 3000 m. Their compact 26,4 mm width occupies little space on a DIN-Rail or back-plate, while delivering a full 20 W output power up to 55°C without derating, or 85°C with derating. Additionally, the PSUs can be chassis mounted in any orientation using the provided fixing holes.
With IP40 ingress protection, and tool-free push-in terminals for input and output connections, installation is quick and hassle-free. The encapsulated RAC20NE-K/277/EPID models offer fully regulated DC outputs of 5, 12, 24, or 36 V DC, with an additional 24 V DC version featuring active current limitations. With efficiencies up to 88%, these power supplies ensure cool operation and a high MTBF exceeding 1 million hours.
High-voltage IGBT
Power Electronics / Power Management
Diotec Semiconductor has launched the DIW030M060 IGBT, a 600 V, 30 A device with a built-in reverse diode.
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MFK2812S from Crane Aerospace & Electronics is a DC-DC converter with an input voltage range of 16 to 50 V and an output of 12 V at up to 2,08 A.
DSP, Micros & Memory
To meet the demand for high-density fast CMOS SRAM, Alliance Memory has introduced a new 32 Mbit device in the 6 x 8 mm 48-ball FBGA package, which offers a wide power supply range from 1,65 to 3,6 V.
Power Electronics / Power Management
COSEL has announced the expansion of its medical power offering with the addition of the new UMA series, the first three models being the 30 W UMA30F, the 60 W UMA60F and the 120 W UMA120F.