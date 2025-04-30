True-RMS clamp meter measures 2500 A

30 April 2025 Test & Measurement

The Fluke 376 FC True-RMS Clamp Meter with iFlex is the most advanced troubleshooting tool for industrial and commercial electricians. The 376 FC is part of the Fluke Connect family of wireless test tools that enables you to log, trend and monitor measurements while remaining safely away from the arc flash zone through Bluetooth connectivity.

The 376 FC clamp meter uses an integrated low-pass filter to accurately measure non-linear signals such as adjustable speed drives, electronic ballasts and other non-linear loads. The clamp also uses proprietary inrush measurement technology to filter out noise and captures the motor starting current exactly as the circuit protection sees it.

The meter measures:

• Voltage to 1000 V AC or DC.

• Resistance to 60 kΩ.

• Minimum, maximum, average, and inrush current.

• 1000 µF capacitance.

The 376 FC clamp carries a CAT III 1000 V, CAT IV 600 V safety rating, designed to offer the highest possible protection in a test tool.

The included 18-inch or 36-inch iFlex flexible current probe provides easier access to large conductors in tight spaces. The flexible probe expands the measurement range to 2500 A AC and allows frequency measurement to 500 Hz.

Credit(s)

Comtest





