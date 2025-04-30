LibGSM – A powerful, modular GSM library

eiTech Systems has officially released LibGSM, a versatile GSM library built from the ground up to simplify GSM modem integration for C and C++ developers.
Designed by a team of engineers with hands-on experience in embedded systems and real-world deployment, LibGSM offers a clean and modular architecture that supports multitasking, real-time event handling, and convenience functions that significantly reduce development time and complexity.
The library is compatible with any C/C++ compiler, giving developers complete flexibility in toolchain selection. Whether you are building SMS, MQTT, HTTP or other GSM-based applications, LibGSM helps streamline development with its carefully structured design.
In conjunction with the library, eiTech Systems has also released the LibGSM Code Generator – a dedicated PC application that allows users to configure and auto-generate all required setup code in just a few clicks.
Each module in the library is accompanied by detailed documentation and downloadable example projects, enabling engineers to quickly evaluate, prototype, and implement the features they need. The library also includes a free SMS Read module, allowing users to test core functionality without a license. To support onboarding and learning, eiTech Systems has published demonstration videos on their YouTube channel, including guides for setting up SMS Read and MQTT projects.
