Precision JFET op-amp

The ADA4620-1 and ADA4620-2 are 36 V, precision, low noise, low offset drift, JFET op amps. The parts offer the combination of top precision parameters at speed, and at extended operating range and temperature. The specifications make the ADA4620 optimal as a front-end amplifier in a data-acquisition (DAQ) system, or for a TIA circuit with high input impedance.
For only 1,3 mA of supply current per amplifier, the ADA4620 has a gain-bandwidth product of 16,5 MHz, a 32 V/µs slew rate, 5,1 nV/√Hz of broadband noise, and 225 nV peak-to-peak of 0,1 Hz to 10 Hz noise. The input voltage range includes the negative supply, and the output has a rail-to-rail swing.
The ADA4620 is specified for operating over the temperature range of -40 to 125°C and can operate on a dual supply ranging from ±2,25 V to ±18 V,</nbor> or on a single supply ranging from 4,5 V to 36 V.
