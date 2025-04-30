Connectivity for industrial applications

Quectel has introduced the SG882G, its latest flagship Android/Linux smart module, designed to deliver exceptional computing power, multimedia capabilities, and seamless connectivity for industrial and consumer applications.
Measuring just 33 x 39 x 3,85 mm, the SG882G combines a compact form factor with powerful performance, seamlessly executing edge computing algorithms. Its high processing capability makes it ideal for space-constrained applications that demand efficient, real-time data processing.
Powered by the advanced QCS8550 IoT chipset from Qualcomm and featuring a Kryo CPU, the SG882G is engineered to support high-performance applications requiring edge computing and real-time multimedia streaming. The module also features an Adreno 740 GPU and a 48 TOPS NPU, providing exceptional computing performance for complex workloads. A Spectra ISP, Adreno 8550 VPU, and Adreno 1295 DPU are also integrated, making it ideal for applications that demand advanced image processing, video encoding/decoding, and real-time AI capabilities.
