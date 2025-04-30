The TLE9009DQU from Infineon is a multi-channel battery monitoring and balancing IC crafted for Li-Ion battery packs in automotive (MHEV, HEV, PHEV, BEV), industrial (ESS), and consumer applications (e-bike BMS, home energy storage). It handles cell voltage and temperature measurement, cell balancing, and isolated communication to the main battery controller. Moreover, it includes essential diagnostic tools for safety assurance.
The chip balances and monitors up to nine battery cells using a 16-bit ADC for each cell. The highly accurate voltage measurement provides reliable and precise cell monitoring. The IC also features 5 NTC temperature measurement channels and 4 GPIOs. Daisy chain communication is supported, and ring mode communication can also be implemented via the chips UART interface.
High-voltage IGBT Hi-Q Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
Diotec Semiconductor has launched the DIW030M060 IGBT, a 600 V, 30 A device with a built-in reverse diode.
Read more...DC converter for Hi-Rel applications Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MFK2812S from Crane Aerospace & Electronics is a DC-DC converter with an input voltage range of 16 to 50 V and an output of 12 V at up to 2,08 A.
Read more...Micro energy harvesting
Power Electronics / Power Management
Panasonic Industry and Miromico partner to show effective micro energy harvesting for industrial applications.
Read more...Versatile 20 W PSU Brabek
Power Electronics / Power Management
The new RAC20NE-K/277/EPID series from RECOM have a wide 85 to 305 V AC input range and deliver a full 20 W output power without derating.
Read more...New compact AC-DC PSU series Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
COSEL has announced the expansion of its medical power offering with the addition of the new UMA series, the first three models being the 30 W UMA30F, the 60 W UMA60F and the 120 W UMA120F.
Read more...KIOXIA pioneer new 3D Flash technology EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
KIOXIA Corporation and Sandisk Corporation have pioneered a state-of-the-art 3D flash memory technology, setting the industry benchmark with a 4,8 Gb/s NAND interface speed, superior power efficiency, and heightened density.
Read more...Super-fast H.264 encoder FPGA core EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
An ITAR-compliant H.264 core designed for AMD FPGAs provides baseline H.264 support and is currently the smallest and fastest FPGA core in the industry.