Battery monitoring and balancing IC

30 April 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management

The TLE9009DQU from Infineon is a multi-channel battery monitoring and balancing IC crafted for Li-Ion battery packs in automotive (MHEV, HEV, PHEV, BEV), industrial (ESS), and consumer applications (e-bike BMS, home energy storage). It handles cell voltage and temperature measurement, cell balancing, and isolated communication to the main battery controller. Moreover, it includes essential diagnostic tools for safety assurance.

The chip balances and monitors up to nine battery cells using a 16-bit ADC for each cell. The highly accurate voltage measurement provides reliable and precise cell monitoring. The IC also features 5 NTC temperature measurement channels and 4 GPIOs. Daisy chain communication is supported, and ring mode communication can also be implemented via the chips UART interface.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 11 236 1900, [email protected], www.ebv.com


Further reading:

High-voltage IGBT
Hi-Q Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
Diotec Semiconductor has launched the DIW030M060 IGBT, a 600 V, 30 A device with a built-in reverse diode.

Read more...
DC converter for Hi-Rel applications
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The MFK2812S from Crane Aerospace & Electronics is a DC-DC converter with an input voltage range of 16 to 50 V and an output of 12 V at up to 2,08 A.

Read more...
Distributed Energy Resource Management Systems
Schneider Electric South Africa Power Electronics / Power Management
In addition to grid stability, DERMS also play a role in energy trading with some countries leveraging DERMS for real-time energy trading.

Read more...
BYD introduces new energy storage solutions
Power Electronics / Power Management
BYD Energy Storage, a business division of BYD, has introduced the new BYD Battery-Box LV5.0+ at the recent Solar & Storage Live Africa in Johannesburg.

Read more...
Micro energy harvesting
Power Electronics / Power Management
Panasonic Industry and Miromico partner to show effective micro energy harvesting for industrial applications.

Read more...
Versatile 20 W PSU
Brabek Power Electronics / Power Management
The new RAC20NE-K/277/EPID series from RECOM have a wide 85 to 305 V AC input range and deliver a full 20 W output power without derating.

Read more...
New compact AC-DC PSU series
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
COSEL has announced the expansion of its medical power offering with the addition of the new UMA series, the first three models being the 30 W UMA30F, the 60 W UMA60F and the 120 W UMA120F.

Read more...
KIOXIA pioneer new 3D Flash technology
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
KIOXIA Corporation and Sandisk Corporation have pioneered a state-of-the-art 3D flash memory technology, setting the industry benchmark with a 4,8 Gb/s NAND interface speed, superior power efficiency, and heightened density.

Read more...
Super-fast H.264 encoder FPGA core
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
An ITAR-compliant H.264 core designed for AMD FPGAs provides baseline H.264 support and is currently the smallest and fastest FPGA core in the industry.

Read more...
Power efficiency and robustness in electronics design
Power Electronics / Power Management
Mouser Electronics recently announced a new eBook in collaboration with Analog Devices highlighting essential strategies for optimising power systems.

Read more...











