30 April 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management

The TLE9009DQU from Infineon is a multi-channel battery monitoring and balancing IC crafted for Li-Ion battery packs in automotive (MHEV, HEV, PHEV, BEV), industrial (ESS), and consumer applications (e-bike BMS, home energy storage). It handles cell voltage and temperature measurement, cell balancing, and isolated communication to the main battery controller. Moreover, it includes essential diagnostic tools for safety assurance.

The chip balances and monitors up to nine battery cells using a 16-bit ADC for each cell. The highly accurate voltage measurement provides reliable and precise cell monitoring. The IC also features 5 NTC temperature measurement channels and 4 GPIOs. Daisy chain communication is supported, and ring mode communication can also be implemented via the chips UART interface.

