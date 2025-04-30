Direct RF-sampling at microwave frequencies

30 April 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Jariet Technologies’ vision for its RF-sampling transceivers at microwave frequencies is to move the sampling to the antenna frequency. This will then allow conventional RF components to be replaced with ultra-high-speed ADCs and DACs to perform frequency conversion and filtering operations in the digital domain.

Accomplishing this will provide many benefits: the circuit will be lower in size, cost, and power than traditional RF architectures with the added bonus of being flexible. To this end, Jariet provides a true software-defined radio (SDR) that enables ultra-wide, multi-functions and multi-band signal capture and generation form a single component.

The company’s range of Elektra ICs offer 2 to 4 transceiver channels with an RF range from 0,1 up to 36 GHz, and a sampling rate of 40 to 64 GSPS. The maximum IBW provided is 6,4 GHz.

Credit(s)

RFiber Solutions





