Direct RF-sampling at microwave frequencies

Jariet Technologies’ vision for its RF-sampling transceivers at microwave frequencies is to move the sampling to the antenna frequency. This will then allow conventional RF components to be replaced with ultra-high-speed ADCs and DACs to perform frequency conversion and filtering operations in the digital domain.
Accomplishing this will provide many benefits: the circuit will be lower in size, cost, and power than traditional RF architectures with the added bonus of being flexible. To this end, Jariet provides a true software-defined radio (SDR) that enables ultra-wide, multi-functions and multi-band signal capture and generation form a single component.
The company’s range of Elektra ICs offer 2 to 4 transceiver channels with an RF range from 0,1 up to 36 GHz, and a sampling rate of 40 to 64 GSPS. The maximum IBW provided is 6,4 GHz.
Innovation in high-frequency cable design Spectrum Concepts
With frequencies approaching 110 GHz, a mismatch in impedance, an increase in insertion loss, or minute phase distortion can be the difference between success and failure.
STM releases innovative GNSS receiver Altron Arrow
STMicroelectronics recently introduced the Teseo VI family of global navigation satellite system receivers aimed at high-volume precise positioning use cases.
Bluetooth module brilliance Avnet Silica
Following the company’s popular PAN1780, the PAN1783 Bluetooth 5.3 Low Energy (LE) module from Panasonic is based on the Nordic nRF5340 single chip controller.
High-power radar band amplifier RFiber Solutions
The MAPC-A4032 is a Gallium Nitride (GaN) amplifier designed specifically with high efficiency and high power for the 2,75 – 3,75 GHz S-Band radar band.
NXP's latest wireless chip solution Avnet Silica
NXP’s IW610 wireless chip solution features a 1x1 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 radio subsystem, offering improved network efficiency, reduced latency and extended range.
High-accuracy positioning iCorp Technologies
Quectel has recently announced its LG580P, a multi-constellation, multi-band GNSS module designed for high-precision positioning that supports multi-band signals across L1, L2, L5, and L6.
2500 W GaN on SiC amplifier RFiber Solutions
Macom’s recently released CGHV1420KF is a 2500 W package, partially matched amplifier utilising a high performance, GaN-on-SiC production process.
Boost your LTE/5G signal Otto Wireless Solutions
Reliable connectivity is essential in today’s world - whether you’re working from home, running a small business, or living in a rural area where mobile signals are weak.