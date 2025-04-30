NECTO Studio V7.2 IDE with code assistant
30 April 2025
Design Automation
MIKROE recently announced that NECTO Studio 7.2 IDE now includes NECTO Code Assistant, an AI tool that enables users to create code for multi-Click projects.
NECTO Code Assistant ensures that all necessary initialisations are already included. Also, by clarifying code functionality and offering best practices, the assistant helps developers navigate everyday challenges. Datasheet information can also be found and retrieved based on the context of uploaded files, providing quick technical details.
NECTO Studio 7.2 currently includes support for nearly 400 new MCUs, 170+ dev boards, and 25 MCU cards. 200 of these MCUs come from the Microchip lineup, ensuring fast integration and top performance for Microchip hardware users. For users new to NECTO Studio, an interactive guided tour featured inside the IDE walks users through the setup and project creation process, actively guiding and assisting in real time.
For more information visit www.mikroe.com
