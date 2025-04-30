Memory solutions for AI Edge applications

30 April 2025 News

Mouser Electronics has announced a new eBook in collaboration with Micron exploring the importance of memory in AI edge applications and the key design considerations for deploying edge artificial intelligence effectively. Micron is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions enabling artificial intelligence, machine learning and autonomous vehicles in key market segments like edge computing, data centre, networking and mobile.

In “5 Experts on Addressing the Hidden Challenges of Embedding Edge AI into End Products”, AI industry-leading experts explore processing data at the edge, closer to where data systems can perform real-time data processing and decision-making without the latency and security concerns associated with cloud connectivity.

Edge AI applications are extremely memory-hungry and require high-performance, low-latency memory solutions to handle the massive amounts of data involved in AI inference. This eBook examines the importance of memory in edge AI applications, the design considerations associated with deploying edge AI, and the ways that Mouser and Micron are leading the charge with the industry’s highest-performance and highest-density memory solutions.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/43sDK9s





