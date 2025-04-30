Categories

Eval board for MEMS sensors

30 April 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory

ST’s STEVAL-MKI109D is an evaluation platform that allows engineers to monitor the behaviour of ST MEMS sensors. This board is compatible with ST MEMS adapter boards and supports I2C, I3C, SPI, and TDM communication interfaces for very high output data rates.

This professional MEMS tool features a high-performance STM32H563ZI microcontroller and flexible power management with software-adjustable power circuitry that allows you to set the sensor supply voltage from 0 to 3,6 V and replicate the operating conditions in the target application. The motherboard also includes accurate power monitoring of sensor supply voltage and current.

The embedded STM32H563ZI Arm Cortex-M33 microcontroller with DSP and FPU can process more than just sensor readings such as barometric pressure, accelerometer, or gyroscope data. It can handle complex datasets like optical or electronic image stabilisation from ST’s advanced 6-axis IMU and can be used to evaluate the latest generation of high-resolution MEMS sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial applications.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


