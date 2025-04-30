Find high-quality flex and rigid-flex PCBs at PCBWay

[Sponsored] Flex and rigid-flex PCBs are widely used across various industries due to their unique combination of flexibility, durability, and design versatility. Among the leading providers, PCBWay stands out for its exceptional quality services. Their products are widely applied in numerous fields, including wearable devices, medical equipment, automotive systems, consumer electronics, industrial automation, and telecommunications.

PCBWay (www.pcbway.com) is a manufacturer providing PCB fabrication and PCB assembly for over a decade, and has earned a distinguished reputation globally in the industry. As one of the most experienced PCB manufacturers in China, their factory is located in Shenzhen, which takes full use of its electronic industry advantage with the 200 000 m² area and 2800+ employees. They strive to offer excellent and affordable Flex and Rigid-Flex PCBs.

In the last year, their Flex PCB service ushered in innovative parameters and special processes. This upgrade encompasses a wide range of enhancements, some of which are detailed below:

• The number of layers has been updated to support to 16 layers.

• For Polyimide base material, add “High Frequency (DK≤3.6)”.

• For the option PET in the Polyimide base material column, add “Transparent/Translucent”.

• For FPC Thickness, add 0,025/0,05 mm for one-layer boards, and 0,08 mm for two-layer boards.

New Special Processes:

• Stiffener between top and bottom edge connector.

• Single-Side Double Access.

• Peelable solder mask.

• Via filled with copper.

• Edge plating.

• Half-cut.

With PCBWay’s expertise in flexible and rigid-flex PCB manufacturing, customers can expect exceptional quality in their circuit boards. Whether you require a flexible PCB that can bend and twist to fit into tight spaces or a rigid-flex PCB for a complex multi-layer design, PCBWay will offer you an excellent ordering experience.

• Fair Pricing

PCBWay’s pricing structure is transparent without any hidden fees. Even many price-sensitive customers, like students and hobbyists, largely rely on them for their PCB prototype, low-volume fabrication and assembly needs. They always provide special offers for customers; a 1-2 layer Flex PCB is as low as $46,74.

• Free DFM check

Before payment is made, all orders will receive a free engineering file review service from their trained and professional technicians, who work in shifts to provide round-the-clock support.

• Quality assurance

PCBWay has received various market certifications, such as IATF 16949, ISO 9001, ISO 13485, CE, UL, and RoHS. In order to ensure the best quality, PCBWay continuously introduces advanced equipment, including an LDI exposure machine and a fully automatic PCB testing machine.

• On-time shipping

PCBWay has a 99% on-time delivery rate and operate three shifts to ensure that your PCB is delivered as soon as possible according to the plan. You can choose DHL and other courier services for a balance of speed and budget.

• 24-Hour service

Whenever you have any problems, you can always reach to a live customer service person to respond to your emails or messages. Their service people follow your orders from the time you submit your Gerber file to the minute you receive your products.

For more details about PCBWay’s Flex & Rigid-Flex PCB services, visit www.pcbway.com/fpc-rigid-flex-pcb.html

