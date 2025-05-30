KZN’s premier trade show for the industrial technology sector will open on 22 July and host over 100 exhibitors across varied fields in technology. Now in its fifth decade, the exhibition brings together industry professionals and is the ideal growth aid for local and national businesses.

Co-located with Securex, A-OSH EXPO remains the definitive event for those serious about protecting people and preventing risk. More than a showcase, A-OSH is shaped in close partnership with South Africa’s most respected safety bodies providing regulatory insight and technical excellence.

6-8 May 2025 Gallagher Convention Centre With its theme of ‘Future Ready Smart Solutions’, Africa Automation Technology Fair (AATF2025) promises to be an immersive industrial automation technologyThis session will explore how developers can add AI/ML inferencing to standalone or wired devices, with the flexibility to incorporate wireless capabilities when ready.Join Quectel’s expert-led webinar, with a speaker from Qualcomm Technologies, to learn more about how one can plan, test and deploy successful IoT devices drawing on the unique advantages of intelligence at the edge.6-8 May 2025 Gallagher Convention Centre With its theme of ‘Future Ready Smart Solutions’, Africa Automation Technology Fair (AATF2025) promises to be an immersive industrial automation technologyOptimise boot times and accelerate product development with the STM32MP2x series from STMicroelectronics.Aqueous Technologies is hosting a webinar titled ‘Localised harsh environments and ECM: Design-created micro-climates – the hidden threat within electronic devices’ that deals with the threat of moisture accumulation on a PCB’s surface.In this webinar, Niall Rice from Wurth Elektronik will outline the key considerations in the design of a DC-DC buck converter, why they matter, and explain how tools like Würth’s REDEXPERT simplify the design process.15-20 March 2025 Anaheim Convention Center, USA Reimagine the possibilities. IPC APEX EXPO 2025 is one of the industry’s largest events in North America, featuring a world-classIn this exclusive webinar series, we will delve into the exciting world of 60 GHz radar and Time-of-Flight (ToF) technologies and explore their vast potential in shaping the future of in-cabin sensing.Revolutionise your robotics development with Infineon’s one-stop-shop solution.