Components distribution slowdown Q1 2025

30 May 2025 News

According to DMASS Europe, the European components distribution market contracted by 14,3%, with consolidated sales reaching €3,92 billion. Once again, IP&E; (Interconnect, Passive and Electromechanical) components demonstrated relative resilience, declining by only 4,63% to €1,55 billion. In contrast, semiconductors continued their steep downward trend, plunging by 19,59% to €2,37 billion.

At the product side for semiconductors, weakest sales were in Power and MOS Micro Logic with a drop of over 25%. Only Programmable Logic showed a slight increase of 2,63%.

Product-wise for IP&E, passives (-7,62%) showed a bigger decline than electromechanical components (-2,82%) and power supplies(-3,75%). The biggest decline was seen with capacitors (-12,6%), frequency control devices (-11,1%) and relays (-14,8%), while circular connectors (+12,8%) showed a healthy increase.

For more information visit www.dmass.com





