Semiconductor sales increase 17% YoY

30 May 2025 News

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) recently announced global semiconductor sales were $54,9 billion during the month of February 2025, an increase of 17,1% compared to the February 2024 total of $46,9 billion and 2,9% less than the January 2025 total of $56,5 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organisation and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-US chip firms.

“Despite a slight decline in month-to-month sales, the global semiconductor industry hit its highest-ever monthly sales total for the month of February, driving strong year-to-year growth,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Year-to-year sales increased by more than 17% for the 10th consecutive month, driven by a year-to-year sales increase of nearly 50% in the Americas.”

Regionally, year-to-year sales were up in the Americas (48,4%), Asia Pacific/All Other (10,8%), China (5,6%), and Japan (5,1%), but down in Europe (-8,1%).

For more information visit www.semiconductors.org





