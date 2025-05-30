Silicon Labs – Q1 results

30 May 2025 News

Silicon Labs, a leading innovator in low-power wireless, recently reported financial results for the first quarter, which ended 5 April 2025.

President and CEO, Matt Johnson, stated, “Silicon Labs drove strong sequential and year-over-year revenue growth as design wins across multiple end markets continued ramping in the first quarter of 2025. Despite macroeconomic uncertainty and shifting trade dynamics, we remain confident in Silicon Labs’ ability to outperform the market, given our leadership position in secular high-growth applications and consistent share gains.”

The company’s revenue was $178 million with Industrial & Commercial revenue totalling $96 million, up by 47% YoY, and Home & Life revenue reaching $82 million, up 99% YoY. The company expects second-quarter revenue to be between $185 to $200 million.

For more information visit www.silabs.com






