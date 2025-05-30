Strengthening industry through strategic partnerships at KITE 2025

Charlene Hefer.

The KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition (KITE) 2025 is not just an exhibition – it is a powerhouse of industry collaboration. By aligning with reputed and recognised industry bodies such as the South African Institution of Mechanical Engineering (SAIMechE), the Lifting Equipment Engineering Association of SA (LEEASA), the South African Capital Equipment Export Council (SACEEC), the Society for Automation, Instrumentation, Mechatronics and Computer Engineering (SAIMC), and the Production Technologies Association of South Africa (PtSA), KITE ensures that visitors and exhibitors gain access to authoritative insights, technical expertise, and high-impact networking opportunities.

“These partnerships elevate the exhibition from a standard trade show to a dynamic knowledge-sharing platform, where the latest industry trends, regulatory updates, and technological advancements take centre stage,” says Charlene Hefer, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions – a division of Montgomery Group.

For exhibitors, this alignment enhances credibility and exposure, offering direct engagement with decision-makers, industry influencers, and regulatory leaders. Visitors benefit from exclusive access to seminars, conferences, and live competitions that provide practical solutions, expert guidance, and hands-on experience with the latest innovations. “By fostering these strategic relationships, KITE 2025 solidifies its position as a must-attend event where industries do not just showcase progress, they shape the future together,” adds Hefer.

KITE has been serving the KwaZulu-Natal region for 48 years, consistently bringing current industrial technology to the local market. Visitors will not only be able to find solutions that will improve productivity; increase worker satisfaction, wellbeing and safety; and increase sustainability efforts in an ever-changing economy, but various visitor attractions make a visit to the expo a priority.

For more information visit www.kznindustrial.co.za

Specialised Exhibitions





