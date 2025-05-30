Solar Youth Project calls on industry to step up

30 May 2025 News

A new generation of solar professionals is rising in Cape Town. The second cohort of the Solar Youth Project has just completed their intensive 8-week training and is ready to take on the next stage: 10 months of work experience. Meanwhile, the first group of trainees has returned for their final round of assessments, bringing their year-long solar training journey full circle.

Now, the pressure is on to find host companies in the solar industry who are willing to take these ambitious young interns under their wing – and, ideally, into long-term employment.

Developed in partnership between Life Choices and GREEN Solar Academy, the Solar Youth Project is a groundbreaking programme designed to close the gap between South Africa’s youth unemployment crisis and the country’s desperate need for skilled solar technicians.

The Solar Youth Project is a privately driven initiative – founded on over 20 years of experience in technical education and youth development. The training model is simple but effective: eight weeks of blended technical and soft skills training, followed by a 10-month structured internship with a solar company. The programme culminates in a final round of training and assessment to consolidate the learning and prepare the interns for permanent employment.

Participants, aged 22 to 28, all hold N4–N6 electrical engineering qualifications from TVET colleges and have undergone training aligned with SAIEE (South African Institute of Electrical Engineers), SAPVIA (South African Photovoltaic Industry) and DGS (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Sonnenenergie) standards. The technical content is built on GREEN Solar Academy’s internationally accredited curriculum.

Call to the industry: help us hire them

With over 40 youth now trained or in training, the programme’s success hinges on one last step: industry absorption. Host companies are asked to offer 10-month internships, provide mentorship, and, ideally, retain interns as full-time employees thereafter.

Interns are already placed in some businesses through the GREENetwork – GREEN’s continent-wide alumni and partner platform, but more placements are urgently needed.

Companies interested in participating receive full support from Life Choices and GREEN, including HR templates, mentorship resources, monthly check-ins and PR promotion. Stipends are subsidised by an external donor.

For more information contact Tsakani Mashila, team leader sales, GREEN Solar Academy, +27 10 312 6724 , [email protected]





