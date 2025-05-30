Conlog powers SA’s future with national smart meter rollout

30 May 2025 News





Conlog recently secured the RT29-2024 contract from National Treasury, which is seen to be a major milestone towards modernising SA’s utility infrastructure. This contract, running over three years, brings advanced metering solutions to municipalities countrywide, in support of long-term energy sustainability. The company has already started implementing the rollout of smart meters in certain municipalities with over 20 000 units already installed.

The APEX smart meter designed and developed by Conlog includes cellular connectivity enabling real-time data monitoring and quick response times. Its multi-layer security meets stringent international standards, while its user-friendly interface makes it easy for consumers to access their usage.

Conlog’s smart meters contract deliver tangible benefits to both municipalities and residents, including accurate billing, real-time usage visibility, tamper detection, advanced load management, and improved revenue collection. These features are vital with municipal debt to Eskom currently sitting at R58 billion and unpaid customer bills estimated to be R348 billion.

