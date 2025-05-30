Zuchongzhi-3 sets new benchmark

A team of researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China, of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and its partners, have made significant advancements in random quantum circuit sampling with Zuchongzhi-3, a superconducting quantum computing prototype featuring 105 qubits and 182 couplers.

Operating at a speed 1015 times faster than the most powerful supercomputer currently available and one million times faster than Google’s latest published results, the achievement marks a major milestone in quantum computing and follows the success of its predecessor, Zuchongzhi-2.

The quantum processor achieves a coherence time of 72 μs, a simultaneous single-qubit gate fidelity of 99,90%, a simultaneous two-qubit gate fidelity of 99,62%, and a simultaneous readout fidelity of 99,13%. The extended coherence time provides the necessary duration for performing more complex operations and computations. To evaluate its capabilities, the team conducted an 83-qubit, 32-layer random circuit sampling task on the system. The results demonstrated a computational speed that outpaces the world’s most powerful supercomputer by 15 orders of magnitude and surpasses Google’s latest quantum computing results by six orders of magnitude, establishing the strongest quantum computational advantage in a superconducting system to date.








