High-density power module for AI at the edge applications

30 May 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management

AI at the edge is driving increased integration and power consumption, requiring advanced power management solutions for industrial automation and data centre applications. Microchip has announced the MCPF1412, a highly efficient and fully integrated point-of-load 12 A power module with a 16 V V IN buck converter and support for I2C and PMBus interfaces.

The MCPF1412 power module is designed to deliver superior performance and reliability, ensuring efficient power conversion and reduced energy loss. Its compact form factor of 5,8 x 4,9 x 1,6 mm and innovative LGA package significantly reduce the required board space by over 40% compared to traditional discrete solutions. This reduction in size, coupled with enhanced reliability and minimised PCB switching and RF noise, positions the MCPF1412 as a leading industry device.

Besides the I2C and PMBus interfaces, the power module supports standalone operation without a digital interface, allowing designers to easily configure output voltages using simple resistor divider adjustments and monitor the system via the Power Good output signal.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





