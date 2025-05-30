High-density power module for AI at the edge applications

AI at the edge is driving increased integration and power consumption, requiring advanced power management solutions for industrial automation and data centre applications. Microchip has announced the MCPF1412, a highly efficient and fully integrated point-of-load 12 A power module with a 16 V VIN buck converter and support for I2C and PMBus interfaces.
The MCPF1412 power module is designed to deliver superior performance and reliability, ensuring efficient power conversion and reduced energy loss. Its compact form factor of 5,8 x 4,9 x 1,6 mm and innovative LGA package significantly reduce the required board space by over 40% compared to traditional discrete solutions. This reduction in size, coupled with enhanced reliability and minimised PCB switching and RF noise, positions the MCPF1412 as a leading industry device.
Besides the I2C and PMBus interfaces, the power module supports standalone operation without a digital interface, allowing designers to easily configure output voltages using simple resistor divider adjustments and monitor the system via the Power Good output signal.
Adaptive optics’ power solution Altron Arrow
Opto-Electronics
Vicor power-dense adaptive optical modules enable colossal telescopes to look into the past for deep space discoveries.
Read more...Reliable power solution Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
The Mibbo MLD-120W-xxVx is a robust DIN-rail mounted DC-DC converter with a 120 W output capacity specifically designed for industrial and automation applications.
Read more...Easing the path for IPPs navigating local energy regulations
Power Electronics / Power Management
Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and developers venturing into South Africa’s renewable energy sector face an onerous and challenging regulatory landscape characterised by uncertainty in securing grid connections and considerable development costs.
Read more...Wide input voltage buck-boost converter Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MAX77859 from Analog Devices is a high-efficiency, high-performance buck-boost converter targeted for systems requiring a wide input voltage range of between 2,5 and 22 V.
Read more...High-performance processor for edge-AI Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32MP23 microprocessor from STMicroelectronics is the latest addition to the STM32MP2 series, designed to meet the demands of industrial, IoT, and edge AI applications.
Read more...Development kit for TI’s SN6507
Power Electronics / Power Management
This comprehensive solution is designed to help engineers evaluate the performance of TI’s SN6507 transformer driver for isolated power supplies.
Read more...6 GHz power amplifier Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Analog Devices’ ADPA1116 is a 0,3 to 6 GHz GaN-based power amplifier with a saturated output power (POUT) of 39,5 dBm.
Read more...STM releases innovative GNSS receiver Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
STMicroelectronics recently introduced the Teseo VI family of global navigation satellite system receivers aimed at high-volume precise positioning use cases.