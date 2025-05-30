Clearing the Static: Staying grounded: Ensuring effective ESD control

30 May 2025 Circuit & System Protection



Greg Barron, Actum Group director

To maintain reliable electrostatic discharge (ESD) control, regular testing and accurate measurement are essential. Grounding products and ESD testing equipment are vital tools to confirm the functionality of static control systems in the workplace.

One of the main sources of static charge is people themselves. Everyday activities like walking and handling materials can lead to a buildup of static electricity. As a result, grounding systems are crucial in maintaining equal electrical potential across personnel, components, and other conductors to prevent ESD events.

Key components of an effective workplace grounding system

Workstation Grounding:

• ESD common grounding point: A single junction where all ESD grounds are connected using grounding cords.

• Work surface mats: Dissipative bench mats with a surface resistivity of 1 x 109 ohms or less, properly grounded to prevent charge buildup.

• Floor mats and dissipative flooring: ESD-safe flooring such as vinyl, epoxy coatings, or ESD mats to mitigate static charge from foot traffic.

• Grounding testers: Always test workstations before, during, and regularly after installation to ensure grounding systems remain effective.

• Regular maintenance: Scheduled inspections help detect wear, damage, or disconnections in grounding components.

Personnel Grounding Devices:

• Wrist straps: Made from conductive materials, these must be worn correctly to safely dissipate any static charge.

• Heel grounders or ESD shoes: Ideal for mobility, these should be worn on both feet to ensure continuous grounding.

• ESD-safe clothing: Static-dissipative garments reduce the risk of damaging sensitive components.

• ESD chairs: These help prevent charge accumulation when personnel sit or stand, with a resistance to ground of less than 1 x 1010 ohms.

Integrating these elements into your ESD control strategy greatly reduces the risk of static-related damage, safeguarding both personnel and sensitive equipment.

Credit(s)

Actum Electronics





