Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Circuit & System Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Clearing the Static: Staying grounded: Ensuring effective ESD control

30 May 2025 Circuit & System Protection

By Greg Barron, Actum Group director


Greg Barron, Actum Group director

To maintain reliable electrostatic discharge (ESD) control, regular testing and accurate measurement are essential. Grounding products and ESD testing equipment are vital tools to confirm the functionality of static control systems in the workplace.

One of the main sources of static charge is people themselves. Everyday activities like walking and handling materials can lead to a buildup of static electricity. As a result, grounding systems are crucial in maintaining equal electrical potential across personnel, components, and other conductors to prevent ESD events.

Key components of an effective workplace grounding system

Workstation Grounding:

• ESD common grounding point: A single junction where all ESD grounds are connected using grounding cords.

• Work surface mats: Dissipative bench mats with a surface resistivity of 1 x 109 ohms or less, properly grounded to prevent charge buildup.

• Floor mats and dissipative flooring: ESD-safe flooring such as vinyl, epoxy coatings, or ESD mats to mitigate static charge from foot traffic.

• Grounding testers: Always test workstations before, during, and regularly after installation to ensure grounding systems remain effective.

• Regular maintenance: Scheduled inspections help detect wear, damage, or disconnections in grounding components.

Personnel Grounding Devices:

• Wrist straps: Made from conductive materials, these must be worn correctly to safely dissipate any static charge.

• Heel grounders or ESD shoes: Ideal for mobility, these should be worn on both feet to ensure continuous grounding.

• ESD-safe clothing: Static-dissipative garments reduce the risk of damaging sensitive components.

• ESD chairs: These help prevent charge accumulation when personnel sit or stand, with a resistance to ground of less than 1 x 1010 ohms.

Integrating these elements into your ESD control strategy greatly reduces the risk of static-related damage, safeguarding both personnel and sensitive equipment.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 608 3001
Email: [email protected]
www: www.actum.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Actum Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Clearing the Static: ESD component safety in storage and transportation
Actum Electronics Circuit & System Protection
Conductive containers create a Faraday cage effect, safely channelling electrostatic charges away from the components inside.

Read more...
Film and mica capacitors
Actum Electronics Passive Components
By utilising various polymer dielectrics plastics, Exxelia film and mica capacitors meet most technical requirements and serve all functions from standard filtering to specialised applications.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: Conductive foot, heel and shoe grounders
Actum Electronics Circuit & System Protection
Conductive foot, heel and shoe grounders are used in electrostatic discharge protected areas to provide a path to ground for static electricity.

Read more...
LED driver for industrial power supply indication
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Circuit & System Protection
A simple and small solution for driving an LED to provide visual feedback in the presence/absence of a system’s power using a chip not originally designed for this purpose.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: Cleaning in an ESD-protected area
Actum Electronics Circuit & System Protection
Cleaning in a protected electrostatic discharge area is a critical task to maintain the integrity of sensitive electronic components and prevent damage caused by static electricity.

Read more...
ESD vinyl flooring
Actum Electronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
ESD vinyl needs to be earthed by laying a conductive carbon or copper-based adhesive to glue down the sheeting.

Read more...
ESD chair
Actum Electronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
An ESD chair forms an integral part of grounding within the ESD protected area to prevent damage to sensitive components.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: Key principles of ESD control in electronics manufacturing
Actum Electronics Circuit & System Protection
Effectively managing electrostatic discharge is essential in electronics manufacturing to ensure not only product reliability, but also worker safety.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: Three steps for a dry ESD packaging system
Actum Electronics Circuit & System Protection
For optimal storage, it’s essential to complete the dry-packaging system by adding Desiccant Packs and Humidity Indicator Cards.

Read more...
Ensuring safety with earth leakage protection
NewElec Pretoria Circuit & System Protection
Earth leakage protection helps mitigate the risks of electric shocks, fires, and equipment damage by swiftly identifying faults and disconnecting the power supply, thus safeguarding both human lives and machinery.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved