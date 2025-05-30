Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





DSP, Micros & Memory



Print this page printer friendly version

EEPROMs for industrial and military markets

30 May 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory


Designed to ensure the data retention and the secure and safe boot of digital systems, the memory product line includes small and medium density EEPROMs from 16 kb to 1 Mb for the industrial and military markets.

These EEPROMs have fully TTL and/or CMOS compatible inputs and outputs and are available in the Mil-temp temperature range of -55 to 125°C. They feature a data bus width of 8 bits, up to 120 ns access time, and feature special functions such as Software Data Protection.

The endurance is product dependant but ranges from 10 000 to 100 000 write cycles with data retention of 10 years or 100 years being available. Standard military drawings (SMDs) 5962-xxx are supported, and these MIL-STD-883 compliant devices are offered in hermetic ceramic packages to maintain the longevity of the host system.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Email: [email protected]
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

MCU for low-power, IoT applications
NuVision Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
Silicon Labs recently announced the PG26, a general-purpose microcontroller with a dedicated matrix vector processor to enhance AI/ML hardware accelerator speeds.

Read more...
PLCnext – Open, IIoT-ready industrial platform
IOT Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
PLCnext can be used alongside an existing PLC system, collecting control system data via EtherNet/IP, PROFINET, or MODBUS, and can push this information to a cloud instance.

Read more...
ICs vs modules: Understanding the technical trade-offs for IoT applications
NuVision Electronics Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory
As the IoT continues to transform industries, design decisions around wireless connectivity components become increasingly complex with engineers often facing the dilemma of choosing between ICs and wireless modules for their IoT applications.

Read more...
Hardware quantum resistance to embedded controllers
Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory
To help system architects meet evolving security demands, Microchip Technology has developed its MEC175xB embedded controllers with embedded immutable post-quantum cryptography support.

Read more...
High-performance processor for edge-AI
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32MP23 microprocessor from STMicroelectronics is the latest addition to the STM32MP2 series, designed to meet the demands of industrial, IoT, and edge AI applications.

Read more...
Multi-channel downconverter
Vepac Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Downconverter from Crane Aerospace is a converter that operates from 2 to 18 GHz and delivers a noise figure of 11 dB with an attenuation range of 25 dB.

Read more...
Wi-Fi dongle supports 5 GHz band
Vepac Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Edimax IEW-7811UTC is a dual-band 802.11ac USB adapter with a USB 2.0 connectivity that enables network connectivity with high-speed rates of up to 433 Mbps.

Read more...
The importance of contrast in fibre-optic sensing
Vepac Electronics Opto-Electronics
Contrast refers to the difference between the light signal that is transmitted through the fibre and the light signal that is received at the other end, and allows for the detection and measurement of small changes in physical parameters.

Read more...
RF shield box to 12 GHz
Vepac Electronics Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The HDRF-1467-S from RF Electronics has a thick RF-absorbing foam that deadens standing waves and reflections to provide more than 100 dB of isolation.

Read more...
PolarFire SoC FPGAs achieve AEC-Q100 qualification
ASIC Design Services DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip Technology’s PolarFire SoC FPGAs have earned the Automotive Electronics Council AEC-Q100 qualification.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved