EEPROMs for industrial and military markets

Designed to ensure the data retention and the secure and safe boot of digital systems, the memory product line includes small and medium density EEPROMs from 16 kb to 1 Mb for the industrial and military markets.
These EEPROMs have fully TTL and/or CMOS compatible inputs and outputs and are available in the Mil-temp temperature range of -55 to 125°C. They feature a data bus width of 8 bits, up to 120 ns access time, and feature special functions such as Software Data Protection.
The endurance is product dependant but ranges from 10 000 to 100 000 write cycles with data retention of 10 years or 100 years being available. Standard military drawings (SMDs) 5962-xxx are supported, and these MIL-STD-883 compliant devices are offered in hermetic ceramic packages to maintain the longevity of the host system.
