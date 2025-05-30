Categories

PLCnext – Open, IIoT-ready industrial platform

30 May 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory


PLCnext is a new technology that expands the use of a PLC in ways that will change the future of automation. It is an IIoT-ready open industrial automation platform with limitless possibilities.

This state-of-the-art digital ecosystem offers an open Linux environment for edge computing with access to more data via IoT systems and more flexibility with open-source code. Linux-minded users have direct access to the core of the controller for virtually limitless creative freedom. PLCnext presents a revolutionary new development environment offering HTML5 visualisation and seamless integration of high-level languages.

Being IIoT-ready PLCnext has a direct connection to the Phoenix Contact PROFICLOUD, which is ideal for simple data dashboarding. Connection to 3rd party clouds including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google IoT is also available for virtually endless options to access data.

PLCnext is not only a control platform, but also a gateway. The system can be used alone or in conjunction with an existing control system to collect data from a network or via I/O and push it to the cloud.

This means any PLC user can keep their current system and PLCnext can be used alongside it, collecting control system data via EtherNet/IP, PROFINET, or MODBUS, where it can push this information to a cloud instance. Machine builders, system integrators, and end users can quickly make their systems and processes IIoT-enabled by adding PLCnext as a gateway on the network.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 568 2736
Email: [email protected]
www: www.iotelectronics.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about IOT Electronics


