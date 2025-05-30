Automotive-grade digital isolators

30 May 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

NOVOSENSE Microelectronics, a semiconductor company specialising in high-performance analogue and mixed-signal chips, has launched a new range of third-generation automotive-grade digital isolators. The NSI83xx series of capacitive-based isolators offer superior EOS resilience and minimal power noise susceptibility, making them ideal for simplified system-level EMI mitigation and ensuring signal integrity in dense, high-frequency SiC-based switching environments.

The company’s NSI83xx series delivers reinforced insulation above 10 kVrms, a CMTI of 200 kV/μs, and a lifespan exceeding 30 years. Designed specifically for applications like BMS and traction inverters, the AEC-Q100-compliant NSI83xx series stands out with industry-leading EMI performance.

This advanced range of isolation and sensing solutions for New Energy Vehicle (NEV) applications addresses common design challenges in battery management systems (BMS), on-board chargers (OBC), DC-DC converters, and traction inverters.

For more information visit www.novosns.com





