Marktech’s latest LEDs and photodiodes

30 May 2025 Test & Measurement

Marktech Optoelectronics has proudly released its newest lineup of high-performance optoelectronic components that include deep UV-C LEDs, visible, NIR, short wave IR emitters, and SWIR/InGaAs photodiodes for demanding detection applications. Designed for precision sensing and emission tasks, these components serve medical, industrial, aerospace, and environmental markets. The full range of optoelectronic products is available from DigiKey Electronics.

The company’s InGaAs photodiodes feature high-responsivity short wave infra-red (SWIR) detectors in 1,7 to 2,6 μm cutoff, which is particularly useful for water/air purification, DNA analysis, nitrate sensors, and mercury analysers.

Their range of near-IR (NIR) LEDs produce light in the 780 to 950 nm range for bio-sensing and remote signal transmission. They are useful in applications like heart rate monitoring, optical encoding, and remote controlling.


Tel: +27 11 608 0144
Email: [email protected]
www: www.nuvisionelec.com
NuVision Electronics


Further reading:

MCU for low-power, IoT applications
NuVision Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
Silicon Labs recently announced the PG26, a general-purpose microcontroller with a dedicated matrix vector processor to enhance AI/ML hardware accelerator speeds.

Read more...
Analyser and voltmeter capability added to portable instruments
Tamashi Technology Investments Test & Measurement
Anritsu Company had added Vector Network Analyzer and Vector Voltmeter measurements to their industry standard Site Master instruments.

Read more...
ICs vs modules: Understanding the technical trade-offs for IoT applications
NuVision Electronics Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory
As the IoT continues to transform industries, design decisions around wireless connectivity components become increasingly complex with engineers often facing the dilemma of choosing between ICs and wireless modules for their IoT applications.

Read more...
MEMS air quality sensor
Future Electronics Test & Measurement
Bosch Sensortec’s BME690 is the latest-generation gas sensor that combines advanced monitoring capabilities with innovative artificial intelligence functionality.

Read more...
Why bis means business for LTE Cat 1 IoT connections
NuVision Electronics Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Tomaž Petaros, product manager IoT EMEA at Quectel Wireless Solutions explains why the market for Cat 1bis IoT connections is getting busy.

Read more...
Bluetooth Lite SoCs purpose built for IoT
NuVision Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Whether it is enabling predictive maintenance on industrial equipment, tracking assets in dense environments, or running for years on a coin cell battery in ultra-low power sensors, developers need solutions that are lean, reliable, and ready to scale with emerging use cases.

Read more...
Telemetry retrofit for sustainable resource management
CST Electronics Test & Measurement
AquaMeter is a cost-effective secure telemetry retrofit that can easily be added to hundreds of millions of legacy mechanical water meters.

Read more...
True-RMS clamp meter measures 2500 A
Comtest Test & Measurement
The Fluke 376 FC True-RMS Clamp Meter with iFlex is the most advanced troubleshooting tool for industrial and commercial electricians.

Read more...
Latest wireless barcode scanner
Brady Corporation Test & Measurement
Brady has launched its new barcode scanner, the CR2100, which is a wireless handheld scanner utilising Bluetooth 5 LE for communication with a host device.

Read more...
hybridNETBOX instrumentation platform
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
The hybridNETBOX from Spectrum Instrumentation is an innovative instrumentation platform that combines a multi-channel arbitrary waveform generator (AWG) and a digitiser in a single portable unit.

Read more...











