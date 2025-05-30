Marktech’s latest LEDs and photodiodes

30 May 2025 Test & Measurement

Marktech Optoelectronics has proudly released its newest lineup of high-performance optoelectronic components that include deep UV-C LEDs, visible, NIR, short wave IR emitters, and SWIR/InGaAs photodiodes for demanding detection applications. Designed for precision sensing and emission tasks, these components serve medical, industrial, aerospace, and environmental markets. The full range of optoelectronic products is available from DigiKey Electronics.

The company’s InGaAs photodiodes feature high-responsivity short wave infra-red (SWIR) detectors in 1,7 to 2,6 μm cutoff, which is particularly useful for water/air purification, DNA analysis, nitrate sensors, and mercury analysers.

Their range of near-IR (NIR) LEDs produce light in the 780 to 950 nm range for bio-sensing and remote signal transmission. They are useful in applications like heart rate monitoring, optical encoding, and remote controlling.

