MEMS air quality sensor

30 May 2025 Test & Measurement





Bosch Sensortec’s BME690 is the latest-generation gas sensor that combines advanced monitoring capabilities with innovative artificial intelligence functionality. Built on the proven platform of Bosch’s BME688 and BME680 sensors, the BME690 offers pin compatibility and retains the compact 3 x 3 x 0,93 mm form factor, ensuring seamless integration as a drop-in upgrade.

Besides measuring humidity, temperature, and barometric pressure, the BME690 excels in monitoring indoor air quality, detecting Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), volatile sulphur compounds (VSCs), and gases such as carbon monoxide and hydrogen.

The BME690 has a gas scanner function also. In standard configuration, the presence of VSCs is being detected as an indicator of, for example, bacteria growth. The gas scanner can be customised with respect to sensitivity, selectivity, data rate and power consumption as well. The BME AI-Studio tool enables customers to train the BME690 gas scanner on their specific application, whether it is in home appliances, IoT products or Smart Home applications.

Credit(s)

Future Electronics





