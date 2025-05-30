MEMS air quality sensor

Bosch Sensortec’s BME690 is the latest-generation gas sensor that combines advanced monitoring capabilities with innovative artificial intelligence functionality. Built on the proven platform of Bosch’s BME688 and BME680 sensors, the BME690 offers pin compatibility and retains the compact 3 x 3 x 0,93 mm form factor, ensuring seamless integration as a drop-in upgrade.
Besides measuring humidity, temperature, and barometric pressure, the BME690 excels in monitoring indoor air quality, detecting Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), volatile sulphur compounds (VSCs), and gases such as carbon monoxide and hydrogen.
The BME690 has a gas scanner function also. In standard configuration, the presence of VSCs is being detected as an indicator of, for example, bacteria growth. The gas scanner can be customised with respect to sensitivity, selectivity, data rate and power consumption as well. The BME AI-Studio tool enables customers to train the BME690 gas scanner on their specific application, whether it is in home appliances, IoT products or Smart Home applications.
Passive Components
The Würth Elektronik WE-MXGI SMT power inductors are the latest addition to Würth Elektronik’s moulded power inductor series, engineered for high-frequency power applications.
Test & Measurement
Brady has launched its new barcode scanner, the CR2100, which is a wireless handheld scanner utilising Bluetooth 5 LE for communication with a host device.
Test & Measurement
The hybridNETBOX from Spectrum Instrumentation is an innovative instrumentation platform that combines a multi-channel arbitrary waveform generator (AWG) and a digitiser in a single portable unit.
Power Electronics / Power Management
Diodes Incorporated has released two USB Type-C PD 3.1 extended power range sink controllers that can be embedded into battery-powered devices.
Test & Measurement
The Arb Rider AWG-7000 is the world’s fastest 14-bit Arbitrary Waveform Generator, featuring a 20 GS/s real time update rate and 14-bit vertical resolution.