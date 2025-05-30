Hardware quantum resistance to embedded controllers

30 May 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory





To help system architects meet evolving security demands, Microchip Technology has developed its MEC175xB embedded controllers with embedded immutable post-quantum cryptography support. As a standalone controller, the MEC175xB family employs a modular approach for developers to efficiently adopt post-quantum cryptography, helping ensure long-term data protection without compromising existing functionality. These low-power controllers are designed with National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) approved post-quantum cryptographic algorithms, configurable secure boot solutions and an advanced Enhanced Serial Peripheral Interface.

At the core is an Arm Cortex-M4F processor with a Memory Protection Unit running at 96 MHz to deliver high performance for complex computations and real-time applications. The controllers include 480 kB of SRAM, I3C host and client interfaces and an optional USB 2.0 Full-Speed interface for versatile connectivity.

Credit(s)

Avnet Silica





