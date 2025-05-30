Hardware quantum resistance to embedded controllers

To help system architects meet evolving security demands, Microchip Technology has developed its MEC175xB embedded controllers with embedded immutable post-quantum cryptography support. As a standalone controller, the MEC175xB family employs a modular approach for developers to efficiently adopt post-quantum cryptography, helping ensure long-term data protection without compromising existing functionality. These low-power controllers are designed with National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) approved post-quantum cryptographic algorithms, configurable secure boot solutions and an advanced Enhanced Serial Peripheral Interface.
At the core is an Arm Cortex-M4F processor with a Memory Protection Unit running at 96 MHz to deliver high performance for complex computations and real-time applications. The controllers include 480 kB of SRAM, I3C host and client interfaces and an optional USB 2.0 Full-Speed interface for versatile connectivity.
MCU for low-power, IoT applications NuVision Electronics
Silicon Labs recently announced the PG26, a general-purpose microcontroller with a dedicated matrix vector processor to enhance AI/ML hardware accelerator speeds.
High-performance processor for edge-AI Altron Arrow
The STM32MP23 microprocessor from STMicroelectronics is the latest addition to the STM32MP2 series, designed to meet the demands of industrial, IoT, and edge AI applications.
Bluetooth module brilliance Avnet Silica
Following the company’s popular PAN1780, the PAN1783 Bluetooth 5.3 Low Energy (LE) module from Panasonic is based on the Nordic nRF5340 single chip controller.
NXP's latest wireless chip solution Avnet Silica
NXP’s IW610 wireless chip solution features a 1x1 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 radio subsystem, offering improved network efficiency, reduced latency and extended range.