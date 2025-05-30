Categories

DSP, Micros & Memory



High-performance processor for edge-AI

30 May 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory


The STM32MP23 microprocessor from STMicroelectronics is the latest addition to the STM32MP2 series, designed to meet the demands of industrial, IoT, and edge AI applications. The device combines robust performance, advanced security features, and extensive connectivity options, to offer a balanced solution for developers seeking versatility and efficiency.

The STM32MP23 is equipped with a dual-core Arm Cortex-A35 running up to 1,5 GHz for high-performance tasks, alongside a 400 MHz Cortex-M33 core for real-time operations. The device supports up to 4 GB of external DDR memory, including DDR3L, DDR4, and LPDDR4, all on a 16-bit interface. Additionally, it offers 776 kB of internal SRAM.

The chip features an H.264 video decoder and a 3D GPU capable of supporting 1080p displays via interfaces including MIPI DSI, LVDS, and RGB. Dual Gigabit Ethernet ports are integrated with Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) support. Other interfaces include USB 2.0 host, multiple UARTs, I2Cs, SPIs, and CAN-FD.

The STM32MP23 incorporates Arm TrustZone technology, secure boot, hardware cryptographic engines, and a Resource Isolation Framework (RIF) for secure peripheral management.


Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Altron Arrow


