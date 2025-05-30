Development kit for TI’s SN6507

Würth Elektronik has announced the SN6507 Development Kit featuring the Texas Instruments SN6507EVM. This comprehensive solution is designed to help engineers evaluate the performance of TI’s SN6507 transformer driver for isolated power supplies, featuring Würth Elektronik’s WE-PPTI transformer line. The development kit includes two versatile boards and 16 transformer samples, offering flexibility for various industrial and medical applications.

The SN6507 Development kit is equipped with a fixed board offering 24 V IN -15 V OUT configuration, optimised with the WE-PPTI transformer for a streamlined design.

The SN6507 Development Kit also includes a configurable board, which enables engineers to evaluate different transformers and specifications to meet diverse application needs. This kit is tailored for applications such as motor drives, isolated power supplies for communication protocols (CAN, RS-485, RS-422, RS-232, SPI, I2C), medical instruments, solar inverters, and automation systems.

