Plural data converter series

Silanna Semiconductor, the home of analogue innovation, has announced the launch of Plural, a new generation of data converters for customers eager to find a more available, affordable, high-performance alternative to existing brands.

The company has developed 10, 12, 14, and 16-bit ResolutionPlatforms, each factory-configurable using Silanna’s proprietary Plural architecture. This enables the production of more than 150 distinct ADCs, with sample rates from 20 to 250 Msps to support the unique needs of individual customers.

Silanna’s ADC division lead, Randy Wayland, said, “Plural allows Silanna to offer superior product and operational benefits to a market that has been without competitive alternatives for years. Plural represents a true second-source option to legacy products, at 30% less cost and lead times measured in weeks, not months.”

The company has created a release roadmap, with an initial round of 50 pre-configured ADCs launched this month across all four resolutions. This initial range has been selected as pin-for-pin drop-in replacements for many of the most commonly used legacy devices across the industrial and communications sectors, offering equivalent performance, function, and configurations.

Wayland added, “The traditional ADC model requires hundreds of dedicated designs, each with its own wafer stack, which can only be supported with high-volume demand. This leaves smaller customers at a disadvantage, without support and products when they need them. We provide the same breadth of product with a manufacturing process that ensures all customers have access to the product they need, when they need it.”

