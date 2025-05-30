Otto Wireless Solutions has introduced its latest addition to the LTE Cat 1bis module lineup, the A7673X from SimCom, engineered to meet the growing demands of the IoT industry. This module offers exceptional performance, seamless integration, and versatile application support, making it the ideal choice for developers and manufacturers.
The A7673E LTE module supports a maximum downlink speed of 10 Mbps and uplink speed of 5 Mbps. Its LCC+LGA form factor and dimensions of 24 x 24 x 2,4 mm makes it compatible with the A7672 series, the SIM7000/SIM7070 series, and SIM800 series from SimCom.
The A7673E LTE Cat 1bis module ensures smooth migration from existing 2G/NB/Cat M products and designs to LTE Cat 1. Featuring interfaces for expandability such as UART, USB, I2C, and GPIO, the module is suitable for IoT applications such as telematics, metering, surveillance devices, and industrial routers.
Industrial Ethernet time sensitive networking switch RS South Africa
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ADIN3310 and ADIN6310 are 3-port and 6-port Gigabit Ethernet time sensitive networking (TSN) switches with integrated security primarily designed for industrial Ethernet applications.
Automotive-grade digital isolators
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The NSI83xx series of capacitive-based isolators from NOVOSENSE Microelectronics offer superior EOS resilience and minimal power noise susceptibility.
Wi-Fi in 2025: When is Wi-Fi 7 the answer?
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Wi-Fi 7 introduces multi-link operation and lower latency, a game-changing feature that allows devices to transmit and receive data across multiple frequency bands simultaneously to significantly reduce network congestion.
Bluetooth Lite SoCs purpose built for IoT
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Whether it is enabling predictive maintenance on industrial equipment, tracking assets in dense environments, or running for years on a coin cell battery in ultra-low power sensors, developers need solutions that are lean, reliable, and ready to scale with emerging use cases.
Track with precision
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
KYOCERA AVX provides innovative antennas for cellular, LTE-M, NB-IoT, LoRa, GNSS, BLE, UWB, Wi-Fi, and future Satellite IoT.
Wi-Fi 7 front-end module
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Qorvo QPF4609 is an integrated front end module designed for 802.11be systems that has integrated matching, which minimises layout area.
Multi-channel downconverter
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Downconverter from Crane Aerospace is a converter that operates from 2 to 18 GHz and delivers a noise figure of 11 dB with an attenuation range of 25 dB.
6 GHz power amplifier
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Analog Devices’ ADPA1116 is a 0,3 to 6 GHz GaN-based power amplifier with a saturated output power (POUT) of 39,5 dBm.