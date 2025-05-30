LTE Cat 1bis module

Otto Wireless Solutions has introduced its latest addition to the LTE Cat 1bis module lineup, the A7673X from SimCom, engineered to meet the growing demands of the IoT industry. This module offers exceptional performance, seamless integration, and versatile application support, making it the ideal choice for developers and manufacturers.

The A7673E LTE module supports a maximum downlink speed of 10 Mbps and uplink speed of 5 Mbps. Its LCC+LGA form factor and dimensions of 24 x 24 x 2,4 mm makes it compatible with the A7672 series, the SIM7000/SIM7070 series, and SIM800 series from SimCom.

The A7673E LTE Cat 1bis module ensures smooth migration from existing 2G/NB/Cat M products and designs to LTE Cat 1. Featuring interfaces for expandability such as UART, USB, I2C, and GPIO, the module is suitable for IoT applications such as telematics, metering, surveillance devices, and industrial routers.

