Track with precision

30 May 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT


KYOCERA AVX provides innovative antennas for cellular, LTE-M, NB-IoT, LoRa, GNSS, BLE, UWB, Wi-Fi, and future Satellite IoT. These antennas blend cutting-edge design with unparalleled precision and future-ready connectivity for any asset tracking applications.

The company’s range of antennas include:

• FR4 antennas that easily adapt across all LTE bands for the smallest tracking devices.

• GNSS antennas that are engineered for superior signal reception, optimising signal-to-noise ratios for precise location detection.

• A range of compact antennas for BLE/Wi-Fi/UWB applications in space-constrained devices.

• NTN-ready antennas for maximising coverage for advanced IoT connectivity.

KYOCERA’s all-in-one antenna, the 1004795, extends performance to cover all LTE bands, NTN bands, and even GNSS, all in one feed to ensure reliable connectivity.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 458 9000
Email: [email protected]
www: www.electrocomp.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Electrocomp


