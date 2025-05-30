Track with precision

KYOCERA AVX provides innovative antennas for cellular, LTE-M, NB-IoT, LoRa, GNSS, BLE, UWB, Wi-Fi, and future Satellite IoT. These antennas blend cutting-edge design with unparalleled precision and future-ready connectivity for any asset tracking applications.
The company’s range of antennas include:
• FR4 antennas that easily adapt across all LTE bands for the smallest tracking devices.
• GNSS antennas that are engineered for superior signal reception, optimising signal-to-noise ratios for precise location detection.
• A range of compact antennas for BLE/Wi-Fi/UWB applications in space-constrained devices.
• NTN-ready antennas for maximising coverage for advanced IoT connectivity.
KYOCERA’s all-in-one antenna, the 1004795, extends performance to cover all LTE bands, NTN bands, and even GNSS, all in one feed to ensure reliable connectivity.
Industrial Ethernet time sensitive networking switch RS South Africa
The ADIN3310 and ADIN6310 are 3-port and 6-port Gigabit Ethernet time sensitive networking (TSN) switches with integrated security primarily designed for industrial Ethernet applications.
Automotive-grade digital isolators
The NSI83xx series of capacitive-based isolators from NOVOSENSE Microelectronics offer superior EOS resilience and minimal power noise susceptibility.
Wi-Fi in 2025: When is Wi-Fi 7 the answer?
Wi-Fi 7 introduces multi-link operation and lower latency, a game-changing feature that allows devices to transmit and receive data across multiple frequency bands simultaneously to significantly reduce network congestion.
Bluetooth Lite SoCs purpose built for IoT
Whether it is enabling predictive maintenance on industrial equipment, tracking assets in dense environments, or running for years on a coin cell battery in ultra-low power sensors, developers need solutions that are lean, reliable, and ready to scale with emerging use cases.
LTE Cat 1bis module
The A7673X LTE Cat 1bis module from SimCom is engineered to meet the growing demands of the IoT industry, offering exceptional performance and seamless integration.
Wi-Fi 7 front-end module
The Qorvo QPF4609 is an integrated front end module designed for 802.11be systems that has integrated matching, which minimises layout area.
Multi-channel downconverter
The Downconverter from Crane Aerospace is a converter that operates from 2 to 18 GHz and delivers a noise figure of 11 dB with an attenuation range of 25 dB.
6 GHz power amplifier
Analog Devices’ ADPA1116 is a 0,3 to 6 GHz GaN-based power amplifier with a saturated output power (POUT) of 39,5 dBm.