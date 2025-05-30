Wi-Fi 7 front-end module

The Qorvo QPF4609 is an integrated front end module (FEM) designed for Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) systems. The small form factor and integrated matching minimises layout area in the application. Performance is focused on optimising the power amplifier (PA) for a 5 V supply voltage that minimises power consumption to allow for systems that use digital pre-distortion to achieve the highest linear output power and leading edge throughput for the RF chain. This is done across a wide bandwidth enabling operation in all channels from 5,925 to 7,125 GHz.

A coupler with RF output is integrated for DPD feedback training. For power control a broad range constant slope voltage logarithmic power detector is provided for application feedback. The QPF4609 integrates a 6 GHz power amplifier, single pole two throw switch (SP2T), coupler structure, and bypassable low noise amplifier (LNA) into a single device. Power output is 21 dBm with transmit current 20 mA.

