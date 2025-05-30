Wi-Fi 7 front-end module

The Qorvo QPF4609 is an integrated front end module (FEM) designed for Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) systems. The small form factor and integrated matching minimises layout area in the application. Performance is focused on optimising the power amplifier (PA) for a 5 V supply voltage that minimises power consumption to allow for systems that use digital pre-distortion to achieve the highest linear output power and leading edge throughput for the RF chain. This is done across a wide bandwidth enabling operation in all channels from 5,925 to 7,125 GHz.
A coupler with RF output is integrated for DPD feedback training. For power control a broad range constant slope voltage logarithmic power detector is provided for application feedback. The QPF4609 integrates a 6 GHz power amplifier, single pole two throw switch (SP2T), coupler structure, and bypassable low noise amplifier (LNA) into a single device. Power output is 21 dBm with transmit current 20 mA.
Industrial Ethernet time sensitive networking switch RS South Africa
The ADIN3310 and ADIN6310 are 3-port and 6-port Gigabit Ethernet time sensitive networking (TSN) switches with integrated security primarily designed for industrial Ethernet applications.
Automotive-grade digital isolators
The NSI83xx series of capacitive-based isolators from NOVOSENSE Microelectronics offer superior EOS resilience and minimal power noise susceptibility.
Wi-Fi in 2025: When is Wi-Fi 7 the answer? iCorp Technologies
Wi-Fi 7 introduces multi-link operation and lower latency, a game-changing feature that allows devices to transmit and receive data across multiple frequency bands simultaneously to significantly reduce network congestion.
Bluetooth Lite SoCs purpose built for IoT NuVision Electronics
Whether it is enabling predictive maintenance on industrial equipment, tracking assets in dense environments, or running for years on a coin cell battery in ultra-low power sensors, developers need solutions that are lean, reliable, and ready to scale with emerging use cases.
LTE Cat 1bis module Otto Wireless Solutions
The A7673X LTE Cat 1bis module from SimCom is engineered to meet the growing demands of the IoT industry, offering exceptional performance and seamless integration.
Track with precision Electrocomp
KYOCERA AVX provides innovative antennas for cellular, LTE-M, NB-IoT, LoRa, GNSS, BLE, UWB, Wi-Fi, and future Satellite IoT.
Multi-channel downconverter Vepac Electronics
The Downconverter from Crane Aerospace is a converter that operates from 2 to 18 GHz and delivers a noise figure of 11 dB with an attenuation range of 25 dB.
6 GHz power amplifier Altron Arrow
Analog Devices’ ADPA1116 is a 0,3 to 6 GHz GaN-based power amplifier with a saturated output power (POUT) of 39,5 dBm.