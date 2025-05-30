The Downconverter from Crane Aerospace is a converter that operates from 2 to 18 GHz. It has an IF frequency from 3 to 5 GHz and delivers a noise figure of 11 dB with an attenuation range of 25 dB through 0,5 dB steps. This down-converter incorporates advanced features such as integrated sub-band filtering, amplification, and attenuation within the package. It achieves exceptional signal fidelity using high-performance mixers and amplifiers and by the careful selection of drive levels and frequency characteristics.
The multi-channel downconverter features internal built-in test functions, and an optional LNA can be placed at the front of this converter to improve the noise figure. It provides a spurious level of -60 dBc (In-Band) and -78 dBc (Out of Band). This module also has advanced control features which are provided through an independent BIT controller.
It is available in a surface mount design and can also be offered in a 3U VPX form factor. The module consumes less than 12,5 W of power and has an operating temperature range of -40 to 70°C.
