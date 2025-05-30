Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

6 GHz power amplifier

30 May 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Analog Devices’ ADPA1116 is a 0,3 to 6 GHz power amplifier with a saturated output power (POUT) of 39,5 dBm. It boasts a power added efficiency (PAE) of 40%, and a power gain of 23,5 dB typical from 0,5 GHz to 5 GHz at an input power (PIN) of 16,0 dBm. The RF input and RF output are internally matched and AC-coupled. A drain bias voltage of 28 V is applied to the VDD1 and VDD2 pins, which have integrated bias inductors. The drain current is set by applying a negative voltage to the VGG1 pin.

The ADPA1116 is fabricated on a gallium nitride (GaN) process and is housed in a 32-lead frame chip scale package with pre-moulded cavity. The chip has an operating temperature rating from -40 to 85°C.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Microchip enhances TrustMANAGER platform
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
Firmware over-the-air updates and remote cryptographic key management provide scalable solutions for addressing IoT security challenges.

Read more...
Adaptive optics’ power solution
Altron Arrow Opto-Electronics
Vicor power-dense adaptive optical modules enable colossal telescopes to look into the past for deep space discoveries.

Read more...
Wide input voltage buck-boost converter
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The MAX77859 from Analog Devices is a high-efficiency, high-performance buck-boost converter targeted for systems requiring a wide input voltage range of between 2,5 and 22 V.

Read more...
Industrial Ethernet time sensitive networking switch
RS South Africa Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ADIN3310 and ADIN6310 are 3-port and 6-port Gigabit Ethernet time sensitive networking (TSN) switches with integrated security primarily designed for industrial Ethernet applications.

Read more...
High-density power module for AI at the edge applications
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The MCPF1412 power module from Microchip has integrated I2C and PMBus interfaces for flexible configuration and monitoring.

Read more...
When it comes to long-term reliability of RF amplifier ICs, focus first on die junction temperature
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
When considering the long-term reliability of integrated circuits, a common misconception is that high package or die thermal resistance is problematic. However, high or low thermal resistance, by itself, tells an incomplete story.

Read more...
Automotive-grade digital isolators
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The NSI83xx series of capacitive-based isolators from NOVOSENSE Microelectronics offer superior EOS resilience and minimal power noise susceptibility.

Read more...
High-performance processor for edge-AI
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32MP23 microprocessor from STMicroelectronics is the latest addition to the STM32MP2 series, designed to meet the demands of industrial, IoT, and edge AI applications.

Read more...
Why bis means business for LTE Cat 1 IoT connections
NuVision Electronics Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Tomaž Petaros, product manager IoT EMEA at Quectel Wireless Solutions explains why the market for Cat 1bis IoT connections is getting busy.

Read more...
Wi-Fi in 2025: When is Wi-Fi 7 the answer?
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Wi-Fi 7 introduces multi-link operation and lower latency, a game-changing feature that allows devices to transmit and receive data across multiple frequency bands simultaneously to significantly reduce network congestion.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved