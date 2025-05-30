Analog Devices’ ADPA1116 is a 0,3 to 6 GHz power amplifier with a saturated output power (POUT) of 39,5 dBm. It boasts a power added efficiency (PAE) of 40%, and a power gain of 23,5 dB typical from 0,5 GHz to 5 GHz at an input power (PIN) of 16,0 dBm. The RF input and RF output are internally matched and AC-coupled. A drain bias voltage of 28 V is applied to the VDD1 and VDD2 pins, which have integrated bias inductors. The drain current is set by applying a negative voltage to the VGG1 pin.
The ADPA1116 is fabricated on a gallium nitride (GaN) process and is housed in a 32-lead frame chip scale package with pre-moulded cavity. The chip has an operating temperature rating from -40 to 85°C.
Read more...Wide input voltage buck-boost converter Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MAX77859 from Analog Devices is a high-efficiency, high-performance buck-boost converter targeted for systems requiring a wide input voltage range of between 2,5 and 22 V.
Read more...Automotive-grade digital isolators
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The NSI83xx series of capacitive-based isolators from NOVOSENSE Microelectronics offer superior EOS resilience and minimal power noise susceptibility.
Read more...High-performance processor for edge-AI Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32MP23 microprocessor from STMicroelectronics is the latest addition to the STM32MP2 series, designed to meet the demands of industrial, IoT, and edge AI applications.
Read more...Wi-Fi in 2025: When is Wi-Fi 7 the answer? iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Wi-Fi 7 introduces multi-link operation and lower latency, a game-changing feature that allows devices to transmit and receive data across multiple frequency bands simultaneously to significantly reduce network congestion.