6 GHz power amplifier

30 May 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Analog Devices’ ADPA1116 is a 0,3 to 6 GHz power amplifier with a saturated output power (POUT) of 39,5 dBm. It boasts a power added efficiency (PAE) of 40%, and a power gain of 23,5 dB typical from 0,5 GHz to 5 GHz at an input power (PIN) of 16,0 dBm. The RF input and RF output are internally matched and AC-coupled. A drain bias voltage of 28 V is applied to the VDD1 and VDD2 pins, which have integrated bias inductors. The drain current is set by applying a negative voltage to the VGG1 pin.

The ADPA1116 is fabricated on a gallium nitride (GaN) process and is housed in a 32-lead frame chip scale package with pre-moulded cavity. The chip has an operating temperature rating from -40 to 85°C.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





