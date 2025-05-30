Wi-Fi dongle supports 5 GHz band

The Edimax IEW-7811UTC is a dual-band 802.11ac USB adapter with a USB 2.0 connectivity that enables network connectivity with high-speed rates of up to 433 Mbps (5 GHz) and 200 Mbps (2,4 GHz), allowing greater Wi-Fi connection, and in harsher environments. With dedicated and robust electronics and mechanical design, the components are able to fit into small housings. The IEW-7811UTC can operate within a wide temperature range from -20 to 75°C for industrial and outdoor network deployment with capabilities of withstanding extremely hot and freezing conditions, ensuring excellent performance.
The high product durability design allows long-term usage. Seamless operation with both Windows and Linux embedded operating systems is provided, as well as operation with existing Wi-Fi routers, APs and extenders without additional purchases.
The plug-in module offers a high level of security with WPA3-SAE (Personal), WPA2, WPA, WEP and 802.1x. Compliant with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac standards, the IEW-7811UTC supports any existing Wi-Fi 5/4 networking equipment.
Industrial Ethernet time sensitive networking switch RS South Africa
The ADIN3310 and ADIN6310 are 3-port and 6-port Gigabit Ethernet time sensitive networking (TSN) switches with integrated security primarily designed for industrial Ethernet applications.
Automotive-grade digital isolators
The NSI83xx series of capacitive-based isolators from NOVOSENSE Microelectronics offer superior EOS resilience and minimal power noise susceptibility.
Wi-Fi in 2025: When is Wi-Fi 7 the answer? iCorp Technologies
Wi-Fi 7 introduces multi-link operation and lower latency, a game-changing feature that allows devices to transmit and receive data across multiple frequency bands simultaneously to significantly reduce network congestion.
Bluetooth Lite SoCs purpose built for IoT NuVision Electronics
Whether it is enabling predictive maintenance on industrial equipment, tracking assets in dense environments, or running for years on a coin cell battery in ultra-low power sensors, developers need solutions that are lean, reliable, and ready to scale with emerging use cases.
LTE Cat 1bis module Otto Wireless Solutions
The A7673X LTE Cat 1bis module from SimCom is engineered to meet the growing demands of the IoT industry, offering exceptional performance and seamless integration.
Track with precision Electrocomp
KYOCERA AVX provides innovative antennas for cellular, LTE-M, NB-IoT, LoRa, GNSS, BLE, UWB, Wi-Fi, and future Satellite IoT.
Wi-Fi 7 front-end module RF Design
The Qorvo QPF4609 is an integrated front end module designed for 802.11be systems that has integrated matching, which minimises layout area.