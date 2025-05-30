Wi-Fi dongle supports 5 GHz band

The Edimax IEW-7811UTC is a dual-band 802.11ac USB adapter with a USB 2.0 connectivity that enables network connectivity with high-speed rates of up to 433 Mbps (5 GHz) and 200 Mbps (2,4 GHz), allowing greater Wi-Fi connection, and in harsher environments. With dedicated and robust electronics and mechanical design, the components are able to fit into small housings. The IEW-7811UTC can operate within a wide temperature range from -20 to 75°C for industrial and outdoor network deployment with capabilities of withstanding extremely hot and freezing conditions, ensuring excellent performance.

The high product durability design allows long-term usage. Seamless operation with both Windows and Linux embedded operating systems is provided, as well as operation with existing Wi-Fi routers, APs and extenders without additional purchases.

The plug-in module offers a high level of security with WPA3-SAE (Personal), WPA2, WPA, WEP and 802.1x. Compliant with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac standards, the IEW-7811UTC supports any existing Wi-Fi 5/4 networking equipment.

