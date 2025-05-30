Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

Wi-Fi dongle supports 5 GHz band

30 May 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT


The Edimax IEW-7811UTC is a dual-band 802.11ac USB adapter with a USB 2.0 connectivity that enables network connectivity with high-speed rates of up to 433 Mbps (5 GHz) and 200 Mbps (2,4 GHz), allowing greater Wi-Fi connection, and in harsher environments. With dedicated and robust electronics and mechanical design, the components are able to fit into small housings. The IEW-7811UTC can operate within a wide temperature range from -20 to 75°C for industrial and outdoor network deployment with capabilities of withstanding extremely hot and freezing conditions, ensuring excellent performance.

The high product durability design allows long-term usage. Seamless operation with both Windows and Linux embedded operating systems is provided, as well as operation with existing Wi-Fi routers, APs and extenders without additional purchases.

The plug-in module offers a high level of security with WPA3-SAE (Personal), WPA2, WPA, WEP and 802.1x. Compliant with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac standards, the IEW-7811UTC supports any existing Wi-Fi 5/4 networking equipment.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Email: [email protected]
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Industrial Ethernet time sensitive networking switch
RS South Africa Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ADIN3310 and ADIN6310 are 3-port and 6-port Gigabit Ethernet time sensitive networking (TSN) switches with integrated security primarily designed for industrial Ethernet applications.

Read more...
EEPROMs for industrial and military markets
Vepac Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
Designed to ensure the data retention and the secure and safe boot of digital systems, the memory product line includes small and medium density EEPROMs from 16 kb to 1 Mb.

Read more...
When it comes to long-term reliability of RF amplifier ICs, focus first on die junction temperature
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
When considering the long-term reliability of integrated circuits, a common misconception is that high package or die thermal resistance is problematic. However, high or low thermal resistance, by itself, tells an incomplete story.

Read more...
Automotive-grade digital isolators
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The NSI83xx series of capacitive-based isolators from NOVOSENSE Microelectronics offer superior EOS resilience and minimal power noise susceptibility.

Read more...
Why bis means business for LTE Cat 1 IoT connections
NuVision Electronics Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Tomaž Petaros, product manager IoT EMEA at Quectel Wireless Solutions explains why the market for Cat 1bis IoT connections is getting busy.

Read more...
Wi-Fi in 2025: When is Wi-Fi 7 the answer?
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Wi-Fi 7 introduces multi-link operation and lower latency, a game-changing feature that allows devices to transmit and receive data across multiple frequency bands simultaneously to significantly reduce network congestion.

Read more...
Bluetooth Lite SoCs purpose built for IoT
NuVision Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Whether it is enabling predictive maintenance on industrial equipment, tracking assets in dense environments, or running for years on a coin cell battery in ultra-low power sensors, developers need solutions that are lean, reliable, and ready to scale with emerging use cases.

Read more...
LTE Cat 1bis module
Otto Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The A7673X LTE Cat 1bis module from SimCom is engineered to meet the growing demands of the IoT industry, offering exceptional performance and seamless integration.

Read more...
Track with precision
Electrocomp Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
KYOCERA AVX provides innovative antennas for cellular, LTE-M, NB-IoT, LoRa, GNSS, BLE, UWB, Wi-Fi, and future Satellite IoT.

Read more...
Wi-Fi 7 front-end module
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Qorvo QPF4609 is an integrated front end module designed for 802.11be systems that has integrated matching, which minimises layout area.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved