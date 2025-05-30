Halo mid-board optical transceiver

Mid-board connectivity addresses the signal integrity problems in today’s high-performance computing applications. Transmission lines on traditional printed circuit boards suffer from significant signal attenuation at high data speeds, and getting the signal off the board improves performance. Samtec offers several product families of mid-board optical transceivers.

The Samtec Halo mid-board transceiver has been designed for next-generation embedded applications that require 56 and 112 Gbps PAM4 performance in low profile and ruggedised form factors. It supports both optical and copper systems, which are interchangeable, using the same high-performance surface mount connector to greatly simplify PCB design.

The Halo system delivers bit rate errors (BER) as low as e-12 at 56 Gbps PAM4. Halo’s small footprint and low power usage per module enables placement close to the IC which delivers significant power savings in the overall system. Specifically designed to withstand high shock and vibration environments, Halo transceivers can also be equipped with a variety of heat sink options to provide thermal control in harsh environments and across wide temperature ranges.

Credit(s)

Spectrum Concepts





