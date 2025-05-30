Halo mid-board optical transceiver

Mid-board connectivity addresses the signal integrity problems in today’s high-performance computing applications. Transmission lines on traditional printed circuit boards suffer from significant signal attenuation at high data speeds, and getting the signal off the board improves performance. Samtec offers several product families of mid-board optical transceivers.
The Samtec Halo mid-board transceiver has been designed for next-generation embedded applications that require 56 and 112 Gbps PAM4 performance in low profile and ruggedised form factors. It supports both optical and copper systems, which are interchangeable, using the same high-performance surface mount connector to greatly simplify PCB design.
The Halo system delivers bit rate errors (BER) as low as e-12 at 56 Gbps PAM4. Halo’s small footprint and low power usage per module enables placement close to the IC which delivers significant power savings in the overall system. Specifically designed to withstand high shock and vibration environments, Halo transceivers can also be equipped with a variety of heat sink options to provide thermal control in harsh environments and across wide temperature ranges.
Blade terminals deliver greater power density Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
[Sponsored] Connectivity has become more important as designers pack more power into smaller spaces, all while managing thermal loads and ensuring efficiency.
Read more...PhotoMOS relays Future Electronics
Opto-Electronics
The AQY221R2SX and AQY221R2S PhotoMOS from Panasonic Industry ensures excellent characteristics and high-speed switching performance.
Read more...Ultra-high speed photo detection
Opto-Electronics
TDK Corporation has announced a photo-spintronic conversion element combining optical, electronic, and magnetic elements that can respond at an ultra-high speed of 20 picoseconds.
Read more...High-speed lasers RFiber Solutions
Opto-Electronics
Macom are a high-volume manufacturer of lasers, deploying more than 100 million devices with a reliability of less than 50 FIT and greater than 100 years of wear-out lifetime
Read more...PIN photodiode with integrated lens RFiber Solutions
Opto-Electronics
The MARP-BP112 from Macom is a backside-illuminated PIN photodiode, usable from 1200 nm to 1650 nm, that is optimised for use in 112 GBaud PAM4 applications.