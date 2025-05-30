New generation of Ethernet media converters

Phoenix Contact is introducing three new families of media converters to the market, each designed for specific industrial environments and challenges. These devices are designed for high performance, durability, and flexibility to meet the wide range of industrial requirements, from low-cost solutions to high-temperature and high-EMC environments.
Designed for price-conscious industries, the MC 1000 series media converters provide an affordable yet reliable connectivity solution. The converters enable Ethernet transmission over fibre optics and seamless communication without compromising quality.
The MC 1000T series converters have an extended temperature range and are also a robust solution for use in harsh environments. They ensure seamless connectivity even under harsh conditions.
The MC 1000E series has been designed specifically for environments with electromagnetic interference and potentially explosive areas, and ensures the stable exchange of data. In addition, the devices have a comprehensive approval package.
The full range of MC 1000 series media converters meet the stringent requirements of industrial environments, thereby setting a new standard for seamless data transmission.
Read more...Ultra-high speed photo detection
Opto-Electronics
TDK Corporation has announced a photo-spintronic conversion element combining optical, electronic, and magnetic elements that can respond at an ultra-high speed of 20 picoseconds.
Read more...High-speed lasers RFiber Solutions
Opto-Electronics
Macom are a high-volume manufacturer of lasers, deploying more than 100 million devices with a reliability of less than 50 FIT and greater than 100 years of wear-out lifetime
Read more...Halo mid-board optical transceiver Spectrum Concepts
Opto-Electronics
The Samtec Halo mid-board transceiver has been designed for next-generation embedded applications that require 56 and 112 Gbps PAM4 performance in low profile and ruggedised form factors.
Read more...PIN photodiode with integrated lens RFiber Solutions
Opto-Electronics
The MARP-BP112 from Macom is a backside-illuminated PIN photodiode, usable from 1200 nm to 1650 nm, that is optimised for use in 112 GBaud PAM4 applications.
Read more...RGBIR sensor with I2C interface Electrocomp
Opto-Electronics
Available in a miniature opaque 2,67 x 2,45 mm package, Vishay’s VEML6046X00 includes high-sensitivity photodiodes, a low noise amplifier, and a 16-bit analogue to digital converter.