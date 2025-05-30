New generation of Ethernet media converters





Phoenix Contact is introducing three new families of media converters to the market, each designed for specific industrial environments and challenges. These devices are designed for high performance, durability, and flexibility to meet the wide range of industrial requirements, from low-cost solutions to high-temperature and high-EMC environments.

Designed for price-conscious industries, the MC 1000 series media converters provide an affordable yet reliable connectivity solution. The converters enable Ethernet transmission over fibre optics and seamless communication without compromising quality.

The MC 1000T series converters have an extended temperature range and are also a robust solution for use in harsh environments. They ensure seamless connectivity even under harsh conditions.

The MC 1000E series has been designed specifically for environments with electromagnetic interference and potentially explosive areas, and ensures the stable exchange of data. In addition, the devices have a comprehensive approval package.

The full range of MC 1000 series media converters meet the stringent requirements of industrial environments, thereby setting a new standard for seamless data transmission.

