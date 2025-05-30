PIN photodiode with integrated lens

The MARP-BP112 from Macom is a backside-illuminated PIN photodiode, usable from 1200 nm to 1650 nm. The photodiode has been optimised for use in 112 GBaud PAM4 applications and applications in 200G, 800G, and 1.6T Ethernet. It features ultra-low parasitics for best possible linearity when paired with a PAM4 TIA and has a transit time limited bandwidth of over 60 GHz.
The MARP-BP112 also features enhanced photon absorption at 1310 nm, leading to higher responsivity and lower photocurrent-generated shot noise. It uses a proprietary design for high quantum efficiency and excellent reliability.
There are multiple photodiode layouts to accommodate different integration possibilities. The photodiode meets Telcordia GR-468 reliability standards and is RoHS compliant.
TDK Corporation has announced a photo-spintronic conversion element combining optical, electronic, and magnetic elements that can respond at an ultra-high speed of 20 picoseconds.
Macom are a high-volume manufacturer of lasers, deploying more than 100 million devices with a reliability of less than 50 FIT and greater than 100 years of wear-out lifetime
The Samtec Halo mid-board transceiver has been designed for next-generation embedded applications that require 56 and 112 Gbps PAM4 performance in low profile and ruggedised form factors.
Available in a miniature opaque 2,67 x 2,45 mm package, Vishay’s VEML6046X00 includes high-sensitivity photodiodes, a low noise amplifier, and a 16-bit analogue to digital converter.
Contrast refers to the difference between the light signal that is transmitted through the fibre and the light signal that is received at the other end, and allows for the detection and measurement of small changes in physical parameters.