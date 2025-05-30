PIN photodiode with integrated lens

The MARP-BP112 from Macom is a backside-illuminated PIN photodiode, usable from 1200 nm to 1650 nm. The photodiode has been optimised for use in 112 GBaud PAM4 applications and applications in 200G, 800G, and 1.6T Ethernet. It features ultra-low parasitics for best possible linearity when paired with a PAM4 TIA and has a transit time limited bandwidth of over 60 GHz.

The MARP-BP112 also features enhanced photon absorption at 1310 nm, leading to higher responsivity and lower photocurrent-generated shot noise. It uses a proprietary design for high quantum efficiency and excellent reliability.

There are multiple photodiode layouts to accommodate different integration possibilities. The photodiode meets Telcordia GR-468 reliability standards and is RoHS compliant.

